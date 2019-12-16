ezPaycheck 2019 Payroll Software Now Available with 940 Form for End of Year Filing Capability

TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The IRS has just released the 940 form for business owners to complete end of year filing with ezPaycheck payroll software. The great news is Halfpricesoft.com doesn't charge current 2019 ezPaycheck customers to update to the latest the 2019 version to have access to the new 940 form.

"Halfpricesoft.com has just released the update for new 940 form for ezPaycheck 2019 payroll software." explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of Halfpricesoft.com

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista and other Windows systems. Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp and download the payroll software.

The unique features included in ezPaycheck are:

Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes

Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia

Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously

Prints tax forms 940, 941, W2 and W3

Supports unlimited accounts at no additional charge

Supports network for multiple users

ezPaycheck now prints W2 forms in 4-up format

Supports differential pay rates within the company

Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly pay periods

Starting at $99.00 for a single user version (per calendar year). Currently the 2019-2012 bundle version is available for only $119.00. To learn more about how to do more for less with ezPaycheck, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.

