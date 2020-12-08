EZaccessMD Offers First and Only Rapid In-Home COVID-19 Testing

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EZaccessMD is the first and only mobile, employer-based subscription telehealth provider that brings rapid diagnostics right to the patient's home. Today, the company announced an additional exclusive offering – rapid mobile in-home COVID-19 testing. This free service for subscribers brings mobile testing equipment and a qualified provider into the home with a two-hour response time and provides results to patients within just 15 minutes. EZaccessMD's COVID-19 testing is a rapid antigen test made by Becton Dickinson, delivering an overall percent accuracy of 98%.

"This unique and convenient testing approach is an absolute game-changer because it allows patients to stay in the comfort of their homes and be treated quickly," said Lois Irwin, President of EZaccessMD. "Rapid in-home testing for subscribers is faster and more convenient than any testing option currently available and helps reduces the overall exposure risk to the community."

EZaccessMD in-home testing is currently available for subscribers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have had prolonged exposure to a COVID-positive individual. How it works:

Patients are connected to an EZaccessMD physician via a telemedicine phone consult to determine if they need a test for COVID-19.

A certified technician arrives at their home within two hours and administers the free test with results provided on-the-spot within 15 minutes.

If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, the EZaccessMD physician will determine the best treatment plan and order any necessary medications.

Within 24-hours of testing, all test results are reported to the appropriate state health authority.

EZ Care Coordinators follow-up with patients three days following the in-home test to check on their progress and offer an immediate EZaccessMD physician consult if needed.

"Consumers everywhere are seeking home delivery services, so why not healthcare?" stated Will Irwin, CEO of EZaccessMD. "We have removed the cost and travel barriers that traditional brick and mortar medicine necessitates and wholeheartedly believe this new approach will make a significant difference in the fight against this pandemic."

EZaccessMD is currently available in multiple states in the Southeast and Northeast. If your employer is not a member with EZaccessMD they can take advantage of the powerful and unique blend of telemedicine and mobile testing and diagnostics by adding this health benefit to their offerings. Learn more at www.ezaccessmd.com.

