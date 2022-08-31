Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EZ Bath's franchise is ready to "flow" beyond its Houston base!

HOUSTON and DALLAS and SAN ANTONIO and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Bath's trademark has been registered, completing the final step to becoming a franchise and developing beyond its Houston, Texas base to other cities in Texas and expanding all across the country.

EZ Bath Logo with tm symbol

EZ Bath is officially trademarked and ready to expand across the country as a franchise focused on bathroom remodeling.

With the registration of EZ Bath's trademark, this marked the final step of business owners Mitchell Clay and Paul Shutes' vision to franchise their brand of bathroom remodeling services.

Award-winning services for the Texan homeowner, and beyond…

Since its inception in 2015, EZ Bath has prioritized the homeowner and operated with the belief that people expect more out of the standard bathroom remodeling experience. To achieve this, EZ Bath crafted a one-stop-shop full-service bathroom remodeling company, eliminating the need for a separate architect, bathroom designer, and remodeling contractor. The result? An award-winning company! 

A company with a combined 25 years of experience in the bathroom remodeling industry, EZ Bath has strived to perfect its work since its inception in 2015. They are fully equipped to deal with any bathroom remodeling services. Every project comprises a trained team of experts, such as designers, builders, master plumbers and master electricians. 

Covering a wide variety of styles and colors, their approach to remodeling bathrooms encompasses a wide variety of tones and textures that always brings the customer closer to their dream vision of their ideal bathroom. Working with a methodical approach to remodeling bathrooms, the service is now at a logical place where Mitchell Clay and Paul Shutes can now work on expanding their services with their customer-first approach beyond Houston and show the rest of Texas and, eventually, the USA, exactly how EZ Bath can bring professional service to the bathroom remodeling experience.

With the trademark finally being registered, the final step of bringing EZ Bath from store to franchise is now complete. With a variety of services on offer, from tub to shower conversions, bathtub remodeling, custom vanities, walk-in tubs, and products as diverse as BCI Shower Systems and Onyx Collection, it is safe to say that EZ Bath's future looks to be in full flow!

More information is available from EZ Bath's press contact Mitchell Clay. To reach the company by phone, call 281-968-3000, or email at admin@ezbathremodel.com. Anyone looking for more information about EZ Bath's services can do so via the company website https://www.ezbathremodel.com. EZ Bath's postal address is 11246 Timber Tech Ave, Tomball TX 77375.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ez-baths-franchise-is-ready-to-flow-beyond-its-houston-base-301615917.html

SOURCE EZ Bath

