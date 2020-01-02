Eyesight Technologies and Grupo Antolin Team Up to Provide Intelligent In-Cabin Monitoring Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyesight Technologies , a leading provider of computer vision AI solutions for the in-car automotive industry, and Grupo Antolin , one of the largest manufacturers of vehicle interiors in the world, announced today that the companies have entered into a partnership to provide driver and occupancy monitoring solutions to OEMs worldwide.

Grupo Antolin's ability to integrate 3rd party solutions into its car interior components and the development of their control electronics will be paired with Eyesight Technologies' advanced in-cabin sensing solutions (Driver Sense and Cabin Sense) to deliver smart-integrated interior systems with great added value.

The collaboration will provide car manufacturers with in-cabin sensing solutions tailored to answer regulatory needs and enhance the driving & riding experience, leveraging Eyesight Technologies' computer vision AI and Grupo Antolin's interior component design and integration capabilities.

Eyesight Technologies' solutions encompass a variety of applications related to driver and passenger safety and experience inside the vehicle. Eyesight Technologies' Driver Sense, driver monitoring system, tracks the driver's eyes, eyelids, pupils, head pose, and gaze to determine the alertness, wakefulness, and attentiveness of the driver. The company's Cabin Sense, occupancy monitoring system, monitors the car's interior, including passengers, to power adaptive safety features, and a personalized in-car environment. Driver identification and action detection such as smoking, wearing seatbelt and holding a phone are also available as part of Eyesight Technologies' solutions.

About Eyesight Technologies

Eyesight Technologies is a leader in creating intelligent sensing solutions that use computer vision and AI for safer and better driving experiences. The company focuses on the automotive in-cabin environment, offering Driver Sense - driver monitoring system, Cabin Sense - occupancy monitoring systems and Fleet Sense – a driver monitoring aftermarket solution for fleets.). The company is headquartered in Israel, with offices in Cupertino and Shenzhen.

About Grupo Antolin

Grupo Antolin is one of the first car interiors manufacturers at a global level, and has four Business Units: overheads, doors, lighting and cockpits. The company is one of the providers for large car manufacturers and is present in nine of the top ten best selling cars in the world. The company has more than 150 factories in 26 countries, employs more than 30,000 people and had a business volume of €5,425 M in 2018.

