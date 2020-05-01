+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
Eyemart Express Reopens 72 Stores to Provide Affordable Eyewear, Essential Eye Care

DALLAS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyemart Express, a leading national optical retailer and the fastest provider of glasses in the industry, announced today the company will resume operations to serve essential eye care needs at 72 select stores on Monday, May 4. With safety at the forefront, the decision to open was informed by guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), medical experts, and multi-level government directives. The optical retailer also analyzed local-level COVID-19 cases and consulted with the company's local store associates and affiliate doctors in order to keep all parties safe while providing an essential service.

Eyemart Express announced today the company will resume operations to serve essential eye care needs at 72 select stores on Monday, May 4. With safety at the forefront, the decision to open was informed by guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical experts, and multi-level government directives. The optical retailer has also introduced enhanced safety protocols, which can be viewed at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/covid.

The company has also introduced enhanced safety protocols, including checking associates' temperatures, providing protective equipment, and limiting the number of customers in stores at a time, to give peace of mind while shopping for affordable and high-quality eyewear. A complete overview of all the steps the optical retailer is taking regarding safety can be viewed at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/covid.  

"We are pleased to begin moving forward with a continued focus on safety," said Michael Bender, Eyemart Express CEO. "We are ready to return to serving local communities by helping people see clearly. We recognize our same-day glasses and accessible price points are even more important for our customers to maintain their vision at this time."

Eyemart Express aims to open all 218 stores by early June. In the meantime, the optical retailer will continue monitoring recommendations from the CDC and medical experts and will open additional locations as soon as it is safe to do so. Information regarding specific Eyemart Express stores can be found at https://www.eyemartexpress.com/get-glasses.

Customers who wish to continue minimizing contact outside of their homes can easily update their prescription and shop for new and affordable glasses and prescription sunglasses through the optical retailer's website.

"We appreciate the overwhelming support from our store teams and customers as we navigate this path to a 'new normal' together," said Mr. Bender.

About Eyemart Express
Eyemart Express, a leading optical retailer and the fastest provider of quality prescription eyewear in the industry, celebrates 30 years of serving customers with affordable and same-day eyewear. With 218 stores in 40 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the largest optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision4Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company operates under its motto of Right Glasses. Right Price. Right Now: a unique mix of value, style and timely service. Each store carries more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Michael Kors, Longchamp, Columbia, Disney, and Nike. Onsite labs allow 90 percent of glasses to be delivered on the same day. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyemart-express-reopens-72-stores-to-provide-affordable-eyewear-essential-eye-care-301050798.html

SOURCE Eyemart Express

