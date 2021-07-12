SMI 12’045 0.5%  SPI 15’488 0.5%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’675 -0.1%  Euro 1.0857 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’063 -0.1%  Gold 1’800 0.0%  Bitcoin 30’913 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9163 0.2%  Öl 74.5 -1.5% 
12.07.2021 13:17:00

Eyemart Express Champions Cancer Research with Stand Up To Cancer Fundraiser in Stores

DALLAS, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.9 million people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year, according to The American Cancer Society. In its ongoing effort to help in the fight against cancer, Eyemart Express will host a fundraiser to support Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C), an organization that works to accelerate cancer research so that all cancer patients can become long-term cancer survivors. Beginning July 12, the national optical retailer will donate $5 for every pair of SU2C® frames purchased at any of its 231 stores through Aug. 28, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $15,000.

"At Eyemart Express, we are focused on improving people's lives whether it be by helping them see better in our stores or supporting important causes like Stand Up To Cancer. Our longstanding collaboration with Stand Up To Cancer allows us to contribute to the organization's efforts to fund life-saving cancer research, a disease that impacts so many families and communities that we serve," said Katy Hanson, Eyemart Express Vice President of Planning and Strategy.

This is the sixth year that the optical retailer has created a dedicated frame collection in its collaboration with SU2C and Visual Eyes Eyewear. This year's collection launches with 16 new unisex frames that start at $69.95 and feature an assortment of mixed metals and trendy, colorful lightweight plastic in subtle shapes that can also be made into prescription sunglasses.

"The staggering number of people who will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone reinforces our resolve to continue to fund groundbreaking cancer research to bring an end to this terrible disease," said Sung Poblete, PhD, RN, CEO of Stand Up To Cancer. "While cancer remains the second leading cause of death in the United States, incredible progress is being made in innovative new cancer treatments, early detection, and prevention. We are immensely grateful to Eyemart Express and its customers for their ongoing support which allows us to continue to fund cancer research to make sure every cancer patient becomes a long-term survivor."

Additional information about Eyemart Express' partnership with SU2C can be found here. For more information about Stand Up To Cancer, visit standuptocancer.org.

About Eyemart Express
Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear in as little as 30 minutes, has been improving people's lives by helping them see better for more than 30 years. With 231 stores in 42 states, Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames in every store from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab techs in every store can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more about Eyemart Express at EyemartExpress.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyemart-express-champions-cancer-research-with-stand-up-to-cancer-fundraiser-in-stores-301331232.html

SOURCE Eyemart Express

﻿

