|
03.08.2021 14:24:00
LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that the client CinTech, an Italian start-up operating in the blockchain industry, utilized EY technology to create unique digital assets known as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the 22 main scenes of an award-winning Italian film, La Leggenda Di Kaspar Hauser.
EY teams worked with CinTech to design a disruptive business vision for the entertainment industry to help filmmakers reach new audiences and drive additional revenue streams. EY teams supported the strategy and operations to define and create 62 NFTs using EY OpsChain, an EY blockchain as-a-service offering on blockchain.ey.com, in addition to supporting the planning of the sales process.
Giuseppe Perrone, EY EMEIA Blockchain Leader, says:
"This project takes advantage of EY OpsChain to create non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain – a digital representation of each frame of the film. We are proud to support a new and innovative way of driving value for the film industry. It demonstrates the tremendous potential to leverage blockchain and truly exhibits how the technology can provide benefits across various sectors."
Renato Pezzi, and Jacopo and Nicolò Lucignano, Founders, CinTech, say:
"With this initiative, we are showcasing how digital content or assets can innovate business models by creating new revenue streams and financing sources. We plan to use a portion of the revenue from the anticipated sale of the NFTs to develop a documentary on the phenomenon of NFTs, production of new films, works of art and more."
Joanna Hardy
EY Global Media Relations
Joanna.c.hardy@ey.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ey-technology-used-to-create-non-fungible-tokens-for-italian-movie-scenes-301347060.html
SOURCE EY
Zum Nationalfeiertag ein Index mit Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen| BX Swiss TV
1848 eine bekannte Zahl für jeden Schweizer! Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst und Index Allokator bei Daubenthaler & Cie. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, stellt Alexander Berger die Idee hinter dem neuen BeneFactorIndex Swiss 1848 vor. Nur Unternehmen, die 1848 oder früher gegründet wurden schaffen es in den Index. Welche Regeln noch für eine Aufnahme in den Index gelten und welche Unternehmen, neben Lindt & Sprüngli darin vertreten sind, dazu gibt Alexander Berger Einblicke.
Inside
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI nach neuen Rekorden in Grün -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann am Dienstag zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert höher. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Dienstag im Minus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}