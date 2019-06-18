EY Names FLEXE Co-Founder and CEO Karl Siebrecht Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award Winner in the Pacific Northwest Region

SEATTLE, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced that Karl Siebrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of FLEXE , the leader of on-demand warehousing and fulfillment, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Business Services Category in the Pacific Northwest Region.

As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes individuals who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Karl was selected by an independent panel of judges , and the award was presented at a special black-tie gala event at the King Street Ballroom & Perch in Seattle's historic Pioneer Square neighborhood on Friday, June 14.

"We founded FLEXE with a bold charter: to build the open logistics network that optimizes the global movement of goods," recalled FLEXE Co-Founder and Chief Data Officer, Edmond Yue. "Karl's passion for our vision is infectious. He inspires our team in our relentless pursuit to turn that vision into reality."

"The combination of FLEXE's offering, momentum, and culture was too compelling of an opportunity to pass up," said Deirdre Runnette, Chief People Officer and General Counsel, on joining FLEXE. "Karl and the leadership team have cultivated an energy and mindset that permeates every aspect of FLEXE, making it a truly special place to be."

"Founding and building FLEXE has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Karl Siebrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of FLEXE. "Every win at FLEXE can be attributed to the tenacity and grit of our people—from serving the most innovative brands in the world to securing $43 million in Series B funding . The Entrepreneur Of The Year award is no different."

As a Pacific Northwest award winner, Karl is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards . Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® , the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

To learn more about the Pacific Northwest program, please visit ey.com/us/eoy/pnw . Join us in congratulating this year's winners on social media by following @EY_EOYUS and using #EOYPNW.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In the Pacific Northwest region, local sponsors include M12 and Woodruff Sawyer.

About FLEXE

FLEXE is reinventing warehousing and fulfillment to optimize the global delivery of goods. As the leader in on-demand warehousing, FLEXE helps forward-looking brands create dynamic eCommerce fulfillment networks and resolve warehouse capacity constraints. Based in Seattle, the FLEXE team is dedicated to transforming the logistics industry and helping clients create agility in their businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.flexe.com/ and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and Medium .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About EY's Growth Markets Network

EY's worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years, we've helped many of the world's most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, our professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help your business succeed. For more information, please visit us ey.com/gm or follow news on Twitter @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

