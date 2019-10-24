+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
EY honours Ontario Master Entrepreneur and Social Entrepreneur award recipients

Gala to recognize local entrepreneurs Annette Verschuren and Derek and Jennifer Woodgate

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - At the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario gala this evening, EY will honour Annette Verschuren of NRStor Inc. with a Master Entrepreneur Award, and Derek and Jennifer Woodgate of cuddle + kind with a Social Entrepreneur Award.

Each year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program identifies deserving local entrepreneurs to present with Special Citation awards for their outstanding achievements.

"We're proud to shine the spotlight on Annette, Derek and Jennifer," says Paula Smith, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "You don't have to look hard to see the incredible impact they've had in their communities, the province of Ontario and beyond."

The Master Entrepreneur Award recognizes Annette's impressive career of entrepreneurial ambition and success up to her current role as CEO of NRStor Inc. — where her leadership is building the foundation for a future of clean and reliable energy for Canadians. In 2011, she was named as an Officer of The Order of Canada and was appointed co-chair of the 2012 Governor General's Leadership Conference.

"Annette shows us how pursuing the non-traditional path in life can be the most rewarding," says Craig Roskos, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "Whether it's building business or community, she drives positive change at every turn."

The Social Entrepreneur Award celebrates the unwavering mission of Derek and Jennifer Woodgate, Founder and CEO of cuddle + kind, to make a tangible, positive impact on childhood hunger and empower women in developing nations. In just four years, they created over 750 fair trade jobs for artisans making hand-knit fair-trade and ethically sourced dolls, and donated over eight million meals — far exceeding their goal of giving one million meals per year.

"Finding success as an entrepreneur is about so much more than just business acumen," says Roskos. "It's about following a bigger purpose with passion — something Derek and Jennifer embody to their core. We're proud to help tell their story." 

These awards will be presented at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario gala in Toronto this evening, along with awards to program category winners and the overall regional winner. Follow @EYCanada or #EOYOntario on Twitter for live updates or visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details, the complete list of award finalists and gala dates in other regions.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®
EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/ca/EOY

This year's program national sponsors are ICI RDI, The TMX Group, The Globe and Mail Inc., Air Canada, Media One Creative and The Printing House Limited. Ontario regional sponsors are Captivate and Steam Whistle Brewing.

About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

For more information, please visit ey.com/ca. Follow us on Twitter @EYCanada.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

