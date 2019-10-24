EY honours Ontario Master Entrepreneur and Social Entrepreneur award recipients

Gala to recognize local entrepreneurs Annette Verschuren and Derek and Jennifer Woodgate

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - At the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario gala this evening, EY will honour Annette Verschuren of NRStor Inc. with a Master Entrepreneur Award, and Derek and Jennifer Woodgate of cuddle + kind with a Social Entrepreneur Award.

Each year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program identifies deserving local entrepreneurs to present with Special Citation awards for their outstanding achievements.

"We're proud to shine the spotlight on Annette, Derek and Jennifer," says Paula Smith, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "You don't have to look hard to see the incredible impact they've had in their communities, the province of Ontario and beyond."

The Master Entrepreneur Award recognizes Annette's impressive career of entrepreneurial ambition and success up to her current role as CEO of NRStor Inc. — where her leadership is building the foundation for a future of clean and reliable energy for Canadians. In 2011, she was named as an Officer of The Order of Canada and was appointed co-chair of the 2012 Governor General's Leadership Conference.

"Annette shows us how pursuing the non-traditional path in life can be the most rewarding," says Craig Roskos, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Ontario Program Co-Director. "Whether it's building business or community, she drives positive change at every turn."

The Social Entrepreneur Award celebrates the unwavering mission of Derek and Jennifer Woodgate, Founder and CEO of cuddle + kind, to make a tangible, positive impact on childhood hunger and empower women in developing nations. In just four years, they created over 750 fair trade jobs for artisans making hand-knit fair-trade and ethically sourced dolls, and donated over eight million meals — far exceeding their goal of giving one million meals per year.

"Finding success as an entrepreneur is about so much more than just business acumen," says Roskos. "It's about following a bigger purpose with passion — something Derek and Jennifer embody to their core. We're proud to help tell their story."

These awards will be presented at the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Ontario gala in Toronto this evening, along with awards to program category winners and the overall regional winner. Follow @EYCanada or #EOYOntario on Twitter for live updates or visit ey.com/ca/EOY for more program details, the complete list of award finalists and gala dates in other regions.

