EY announces Josh Meyers, CEO of Slickdeals as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award winner in Greater Los Angeles in the Consumer Technology and Services category

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Josh Meyers, CEO of Slickdeals , the leading crowdsourced shopping platform, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2019 Award in the Consumer Technology and Services category in Greater Los Angeles. As the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, Entrepreneur Of The Year recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Meyers was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special black-tie awards gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on June 20, 2019.

"This is 100 percent a team award, which includes not only our people in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and around the country, but also our community of 11 million users who help us find all these great deals every day," said Meyers. "Our crowdsourced approach to uncovering the best deals is what has propelled us to become among the most visited shopping destinations in the U.S., and the unique value we have created for consumers is an achievement that belongs to our community and our team."

Slickdeals is a top five promotional marketing partner for the Internet Retailer 500 and celebrated over 1 billion annual visits in 2018.

Meyers added, "Slickdeals celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and I'm extremely proud of the way we've been able to introduce rapid change and growth into the business over the last few years, while also honoring the history of the company and the culture."

Now in its 33rd year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.

As a Greater Los Angeles award winner, Meyers is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards . Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® , the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

