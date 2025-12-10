Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.12.2025 22:39:52

Exzeo Group, Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Exzeo Group, Inc. (XZO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $21.151 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $5.257 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 89.5% to $55.166 million from $29.110 million last year.

Exzeo Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.151 Mln. vs. $5.257 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $55.166 Mln vs. $29.110 Mln last year.

