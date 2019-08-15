Exyte empowers energy storage and e-mobility: high-tech dryroom inaugurated in Shanghai

STUTTGART, Germany, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyte, a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries officially inaugurated a high-tech dryroom laboratory, which is a key component for customers in the Li-ion battery industry. The new facility will allow Exyte to test and evaluate key components for dryrooms under various operating conditions in order to design and build dryrooms for customers in the most cost-effective way possible. This latest build will boost Exyte's capabilities in expanding its battery business as the demand for Li-ion manufacturing capacity is expected to more than double by 2023, due to growth drivers such as e-mobility and stationary storage systems.

Exyte has long-standing experience and expertise in controlled environments. Based on its extensive know-how, Exyte filed various patents for 'advanced dryroom systems'. In order to test and demonstrate these features, Exyte engineered and built a dryroom laboratory located at Exyte's premises in Shanghai. The dryroom conditions are specified to a dew point as low as -60°C, which is key to ensuring enhanced battery quality. The grand opening of the facility took place on July 12, 2019.

Dr. Klaus Eberhardt, Technology Manager at Exyte, says: "Operational kickoff for the dryroom laboratory marks an important milestone for Exyte's battery business. We are working with many of the leading battery manufacturers, who have expressed strong interest in seeing the dryroom and discussing Exyte's advanced solutions for their future battery factories."

The facility will contribute to optimizing both, capital and operational expenditures for dryrooms within the battery cell production.

Exyte is the partner of choice for leading battery manufacturers worldwide - offering the full scope of services for the construction of battery factories

Exyte is positioned as the partner of choice for all battery customers - supporting everything from small and flexible R&D lines through mid-scale pilot plants to large-scale, highly automated factories. Building on its vast potential in this area, the company is continuously expanding its capabilities spanning the full project lifecycle from consulting, design and engineering to turnkey construction of battery factories, tool installation and commissioning included. The planning and construction of production facilities such as these represents a major technological challenge as the safety and operating requirements are extremely demanding.

As a global leader for complex and controlled high-tech factories, Exyte serves clients globally to the same high quality and standards while also adapting to local permit requirements. As the demand for high-tech battery production facilities continues to grow, Exyte expects its battery segment to develop into an important business segment.

About Exyte

Exyte is a global leader in the design, engineering and delivery of facilities for high-tech industries. With a history of more than 100 years, the company has developed a unique expertise in leading-edge controlled and regulated environments. Exyte has a truly global footprint serving the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and data centers. The company offers a full spectrum of services from consulting to managing turnkey solutions - delivered to the highest quality and safety standards. Solving the most complex challenges, Exyte forges trusted, long-lasting relationships with its clients. In 2018, Exyte generated sales of 3.5 billion euros with over 5,600 highly experienced and motivated employees. The company is ideally positioned to further strengthen its market leadership. www.exyte.net

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190814/2551772-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190814/2551772-1-b

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190328/2417290-1logo



SOURCE Exyte