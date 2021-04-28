|
Exyn Drones Achieve Autonomy Level 4: The Most Sophisticated Level of 3D Aerial Autonomy To-Date
PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exyn Technologies (https://www.exyn.com), a pioneer in autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied industrial environments, today announced it has achieved the highest documented level of aerial autonomy.At Level 4A Autonomy, Exyn's drones are now capable of free-flight exploration of complex spaces.
At Level 4A Autonomy, Exyn's drones are now capable of free-flight exploration of complex spaces, with complete determination of flight path—at 2+ meter/second flight speeds and with higher quality data collection in larger volumes.
Unlike previous industry standards of aerial autonomy that use waypoints and multiple flights to obtain adequate intelligence, Exyn's drones are completely self-reliant for open-ended exploration and do not require any human interaction during flight.
"The ability for UAVs to fly beyond the operator's visual line of sight has been a milestone in achieving true pilotless autonomy. Most players in this space have achieved Level 2 or perhaps Level 3 autonomy at best, which in the best cases necessitates persistent communications and a fallback-ready human operator to intervene," said Nader Elm, CEO of Exyn Technologies.
"Our systems are not only the most sophisticated available commercially worldwide, but the unique capabilities we possess are fundamentally necessary for safe and successful operation in the most challenging of environments. This has been the missing link to maximizing the success of critical applications, such as industrial inspections, search and rescue missions and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) for government operations."
"People have been talking about Level 4 Autonomy in driverless cars for some time, but having that same degree of intelligence condensed onboard a self-sufficient UAV is an entirely different engineering challenge in and of itself," said Jason Derenick, CTO at Exyn Technologies.
Exyn has commercialized industrial-grade drone autonomy with major customers in mining, construction, and logistics, and is rolling out Level 4 autonomous capabilities over the next few months.
About Exyn Technologies
Exyn Technologies is pioneering autonomous aerial robot systems for complex, GPS-denied environments. The company's full-stack solution enables flexible deployment of single or multi-robots that can intelligently navigate and dynamically adapt to complex environments in real-time. For the first time, industries like mining, logistics, and construction can benefit from a single, integrated solution to capture critical and time-sensitive data in a safer, more affordable, and more efficient way. Exyn is powered by a team of experts in autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial engineering, and is a spin-out of the University of Pennsylvania's world-renowned GRASP Laboratory. The company is VC-backed and privately held, with headquarters in Philadelphia. For more information, please visit www.exyn.com.
LEVEL 4 - VIDEO PREVIEW AVAILABLE AT:
https://youtu.be/UwH9m5rPJlc
White Paper Defining Levels of Aerial Autonomy:
https://www.exyn.com/levels-of-autonomy-white-paper
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exyn-drones-achieve-autonomy-level-4-the-most-sophisticated-level-of-3d-aerial-autonomy-to-date-301279254.html
SOURCE Exyn Technologies
