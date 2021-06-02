ExxonMobil Updates Preliminary Results on Election of Directors

ExxonMobil today updated preliminary results for the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 26, 2021. Based on estimates by the company’s proxy solicitor, shareholders are expected to elect nine ExxonMobil nominees and three Engine No. 1 nominees.

"We look forward to working with all of our directors to build on the progress we’ve made to grow long-term shareholder value and succeed in a lower-carbon future,” said Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corporation. "We thank all shareholders for their engagement and participation, and their ongoing support for our company.”

Based on the preliminary results, re-elected ExxonMobil directors are expected to be Woods, Michael Angelakis, Susan Avery, Angela Braly, Ursula Burns, Kenneth Frazier, Joseph Hooley, Douglas Oberhelman and Jeffrey Ubben. Engine No. 1 nominees expected to be elected are Gregory Goff, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner.

The preliminary results, which were filed as a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, are subject to certification by the independent inspector of election, who has sole ability to validate the election. The final certification of results will be filed with the SEC and available on ExxonMobil’s investor website.

Cautionary Statement

The estimated preliminary vote results set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements. These estimates have been prepared by our proxy solicitor based on their work performed in connection with the annual meeting. These results are preliminary estimates only and are subject to change based on the certification of the voting results by the independent inspector of elections. See ExxonMobil’s Current Report on Form 8-K dated June 2, 2021, for additional information regarding determination of these preliminary voting estimates and factors still to be determined that could affect the final votes as certified by the inspector of election.

