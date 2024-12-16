ExxonMobil names Tenaris its 2024 Supplier of the Year

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’702 0.1%  SPI 15’580 0.0%  Dow 43’825 0.0%  DAX 20’314 -0.5%  Euro 0.9404 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’947 -0.4%  Gold 2’654 0.2%  Bitcoin 95’349 2.2%  Dollar 0.8945 0.1%  Öl 73.9 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Lonza1384101Sandoz124359842
Top News
Kudelski-Aktie trotzdem stark: Mutmasslicher Millionenbetrug bei Kudelski-Division Nagravision
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co.
Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten
SoftBank-Aktie: Trump kündigt SoftBank-Investitionen in Milliardenumfang an
Grosser Investor macht Kehrtwende und trennt sich von Tesla-Aktien - Börsencrash wie 1929 voraus?
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Tenaris Aktie [Valor: 1518297 / ISIN: US88031M1099]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.12.2024 20:04:14

ExxonMobil names Tenaris its 2024 Supplier of the Year

Tenaris
34.39 CHF -0.17%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExxonMobil has named Tenaris its 2024 Supplier of the Year, recognizing the company’s performance, competitiveness and high standards as consistent with ExxonMobil’s values and expectations.

"Over the past year, Tenaris has consistently demonstrated superior performance globally across ExxonMobil including Guyana and Permian region, and effectively met our business needs with high standards,” said ExxonMobil Vice President of Procurement, Rebecca Vest, in the letter informing Tenaris of the award. "Your company has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment towards delivering valuable outcomes across ExxonMobil.”

"We aim to be the supplier of choice, and this distinction reaffirms our commitment to serve beyond products and services, but in precisely executing all the pieces in between to build strong, trusted business relationships,” said Paolo Rocca, Tenaris Chairman and CEO. "I applaud the dedication of our team to engineer solutions and develop services that add value and deliver on the shared goals for high standards in safety, quality, reliability and overall performance.”

Tenaris is a long-term supplier to ExxonMobil, currently serving its US upstream operations with OCTG solutions and services including Tenaris’s Rig Direct® mill-to-well model. Tenaris also supports ExxonMobil in drilling projects around the world, onshore and offshore, and in deepwater exploration.

ExxonMobil considers various attributes for the award, such as competitiveness, service quality, delivery commitments, sustainability, and performance across safety, security, health and environment.

For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on FacebookXLinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world’s leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US $14.9 billion in 2023. Employing around 29,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.

Media contact:
Stefania Argento
Tenaris Media Relations Director
ph. +39 02 99250926
mobile +39 335 5476223
e-mail: sargento@tenaris.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8abc3226-cc66-44c6-a31e-997ffc7fcbf3


Analysen zu Tenaris S.A. (Spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!

Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!

 

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Finale furioso
09:44 FAQ: Derived Blocks on Equity futures
09:13 Marktüberblick: Munich Re erfreut mit Gewinnprognose
09:11 SMI fällt wieder zurück
13.12.24 Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
12.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
11.12.24 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’190.59 18.56 BU2SYU
Short 12’410.22 13.76 UBS07U
Short 12’855.81 8.99 UMBS6U
SMI-Kurs: 11’701.51 16.12.2024 17:31:32
Long 11’184.67 19.17 SSSMAU
Long 10’949.42 13.84 SSQMQU
Long 10’487.75 8.99 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grosser Investor macht Kehrtwende und trennt sich von Tesla-Aktien - Börsencrash wie 1929 voraus?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie und Co. abgehängt: Wird dieser Titel 2024 der überraschende Best-Performer im S&P 500?
MicroStrategy-Gründer selbstsicher: "Ich könnte Warren Buffett vom Bitcoin überzeugen"
Super Micro-Aktie muss Platz im NASDAQ 100 räumen und verliert - Palantir und MicroStrategy rücken nach
Wisekey-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch: WISeSat-Satellitenstart mit SpaceX im Januar 2025 geplant
UBS-CEO Sergio Ermotti warnt: Diese Entwicklungen könnten die Finanzmärkte 2025 erschüttern
Trump-Effekt: Diese Industrieaktien könnten 2025 durchstarten
Vonovia-Aktie legt zu: Vonovia legt Abfindung für Deutsche-Wohnen-Aktionäre fest
Volkswagen-Aktie verliert: Minister Heil will mit längerem Kurzarbeitergeld VW-Krise entschärfen - womöglich entscheidende Verhandlungsrunde vor Weihnachten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten