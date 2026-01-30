Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.01.2026 12:38:21

Exxon Mobil Corp. Reports Drop In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $6.501 billion, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $7.610 billion, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Exxon Mobil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.256 billion or $1.71 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.3% to $82.308 billion from $83.426 billion last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.501 Bln. vs. $7.610 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $82.308 Bln vs. $83.426 Bln last year.