Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) to Expand 4.7% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for extruded polystyrene (XPS) insulation is forecast to grow 4.7% per annum to 1.6 million metric tons in 2023, boosted by:

the rising popularity of prefabricated housing and insulated building panels, as XPS offers a high R-value at a lower cost than rigid board

gains in industrial and HVAC equipment production, as XPS is frequently installed in pipe and duct applications for its insulative properties

rising nonresidential construction activity, as XPS is commonly used in metal frame construction applications due to the ease with which it can be attached to metal panels or gypsum boards

higher global incomes that allow end users to upgrade to XPS from EPS, the lowest cost foamed plastic product

XPS is anticipated to increase its market share through 2023 as it provides similar energy efficiency at a lower price than PUR/PIR.

Global demand for all types of foamed plastic insulation is anticipated to grow 3.8% annually to 8.2 million metric tons in 2023. Expanded polystyrene (EPS) will continue to account for the largest share of demand through 2023 – 43% – as its low cost and widespread availability make it the material of choice in many low-income parts of the world.

