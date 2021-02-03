SMI 10’821 0.2%  SPI 13’510 0.3%  Dow 30’687 1.6%  DAX 13’901 0.5%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’612 0.6%  Gold 1’838 0.0%  Bitcoin 33’010 3.4%  Dollar 0.8985 0.1%  Öl 58.1 0.5% 
03.02.2021 14:56:00

Extreme Networks Announces Virtual Investor Day Conference Schedule

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced the schedule for its Virtual Investor Day event to be held February 23, 2021, as well as its conference schedule for March:

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

  • Extreme Networks Virtual Investor Day
    Tuesday, February 23, 2021
    Beginning at 11:00 AM ET
    Extreme Networks Virtual Investor Day Registration Link
         
  • Morgan Stanley Virtual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
    Ed Meyercord, President & CEO
    Wednesday, March 3, 2021
    1:15 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

Enterprises are rapidly embracing cloud-based networking and the world is entering the 5G era. Attendees at Extreme's Virtual Investor Day event will receive an update on the company's differentiated market position, long-term vision and strategy, and multi-year business outlook.

Registration and access to the live webcast and presentations for the Virtual Investor Day event will be available at:
https://investor.extremenetworks.com/events-presentations

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networks, and the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extreme-networks-announces-virtual-investor-day-conference-schedule-301221332.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

