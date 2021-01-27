SMI 10’950 0.2%  SPI 13’612 0.6%  Dow 30’937 -0.1%  DAX 13’871 1.7%  Euro 1.0786 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’593 1.1%  Gold 1’851 -0.3%  Bitcoin 28’736 0.0%  Dollar 0.8870 -0.1%  Öl 56.1 0.3% 
27.01.2021 04:10:00

Extreme Networks Announces Earnings Call Time Change; Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call to Occur on January 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced that it has changed the timing of its previously announced earnings conference call. The Company will now host a conference call to discuss financial results for its second fiscal quarter, ended December 31, 2020, on January 27, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET). There is no change to the dial-in information.

The details for the webcast are:

When:



Wednesday, January 27 at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET)





Where:



http://investor.extremenetworks.com/





How:



Live over the internet—Simply log on to the web at the address above.

Dial in:



Toll Free: 1 (877) 303-9826 or international: 1 (224) 357-2194




Encore Recording: 1 (855) 859-2056 or international 1 (404) 537-3406




Conference ID: 8663737




A replay will also be available for 7 days following the call.

About Extreme Networks:
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

 

