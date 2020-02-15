15.02.2020 13:16:00

Extreme Cold Weather Alert terminated for Toronto

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Based on information from Environment and Climate Change Canada, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's Medical Officer of Health, has terminated the Extreme Cold Weather Alert as of noon today. The warming centre at Metro Hall will close at noon.

Find out about services for homeless and under-housed individuals at toronto.ca/homelesshelp.

More information and tips for staying warm during cold weather are available at https://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/health-programs-advice/extreme-cold-weather/.

Information to help residents prepare for extreme weather and weatherproof their homes is available at https://www.toronto.ca/extremeweatherready.

Toronto is home to more than 2.9 million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada's leading economic engine and one of the world's most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture, and innovation, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit http://www.toronto.ca or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/CityofToronto, on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto or on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cityofto.

SOURCE City of Toronto

