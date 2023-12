Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held on 1 December 2023

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S held today, the motion set out in the agenda was finally adopted:

a. The Supervisory Board proposes that an extraordinary dividend of DKK 7.78 per share be paid at a nominal value of DKK 10 corresponding to a total dividend amount of DKK 500m.





Contact person: CFO, Finance, Birger Krøgh Nielsen, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

