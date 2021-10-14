|
14.10.2021 15:45:00
Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (PUBL)
Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (”Copperstone” or the ”Company”) today 14 October 2021 at 15:00 held an extraordinary general meeting by way of postal voting.
Resolutions
The resolutions made are presented below. All resolutions were made unanimously.
Changes to the composition of the board of directors (items 6-8 on the agenda)
The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, that the number of board of directors shall be seven, without deputies.
The extraordinary general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the nomination committee, to elect Markus Petäjäniemi as new director and deputy chairman of the Company for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting with start on 1 November 2021, and the remuneration to the newly elected board member and vice chairman of the board of directors shall be paid in total of SEK 225,000 annually calculated from 1 November 2021.
For further information, please contact
Jörgen Olsson, styrelseordförande
Tel: +46 703 420 570
E-post: Jorgen.olsson@decisio.se eller info@copperstone.se
This information was submitted for publication, through the above contact person’s agency, 15.45 CEST on 14 October 2021.
Copperstone Resources AB (publ)
The Board of Directors
About Copperstone
Copperstone Resources AB is a company now scaling up to become a modern and responsibly producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna, Sweden. The deposit’s high copper grade assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experts provides good opportunities to become a key supplier of quality and responsibly produced copper – a metal that plays a critical role in Sweden’s and Europe’s climate change towards an electrified society. In addition to the Viscaria mine, Copperstone holds a number of other exploitation concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan), all in Sweden. The company’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker COPP B). Augment Partners is the company’s Certified Adviser, info@augment.se, +46 8 604 22 55.
