SMI 11'775 -0.1%  SPI 15'694 -0.1%  Dow 44'696 -0.2%  DAX 20'385 0.1%  Euro 0.9276 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'978 0.5%  Gold 2'637 0.2%  Bitcoin 89'149 4.5%  Dollar 0.8786 0.0%  Öl 71.4 -1.1% 
Top News
Musks Klage beleuchtet Machtfragen bei OpenAI und Microsofts Einfluss
November 2024: Analysten sehen weniger Potenzial bei Roche-Aktie
November 2024: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei RENK-Aktie
So schätzen die Analysten die Vonovia-Aktie im November 2024 ein
Euro-Dollar-Parität: Experten sehen sie bis 2025 als realistisch
SBM Offshore NVShs Aktie
Extraordinary General Meeting announcement

SBM Offshore NVShs
11.82 CHF -28.12%
Amsterdam, December 6, 2024

SBM Offshore announces that the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) and the invitation for shareholders to attend the EGM have now been published on the Company’s website. The EGM will be held at the Sheraton Amsterdam Airport Hotel, Schiphol Boulevard 101, 1118 BG Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Friday January 17, 2025 at 3.30 p.m. Central European Time.
        

Corporate Profile

SBM Offshore is the world’s deepwater ocean-infrastructure expert. Through the design, construction, installation, and operation of offshore floating facilities, we play a pivotal role in a just transition. By advancing our core, we deliver cleaner, more efficient energy production. By pioneering more, we unlock new markets within the blue economy.

More than 7,400 SBMers collaborate worldwide to deliver innovative solutions as a responsible partner towards a sustainable future, balancing ocean protection with progress.

For further information, please visit our website at www.sbmoffshore.com.

Financial Calendar   Date Year
Full Year 2024 Earnings
  		February 20 2025
Annual General Meeting
  		April 9 2025
First Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		May 15 2025
Half Year 2025 Earnings
  		August 7 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Trading Update
  		November 13 2025

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Wouter Holties
Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +31 (0)20 236 32 36
E-mail: wouter.holties@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Media Relations

Giampaolo Arghittu
Head of External Relations

Phone: +31 (0)6 212 62 333 / +39 33 494 79 584
E-mail: giampaolo.arghittu@sbmoffshore.com
Website: www.sbmoffshore.com

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release may contain inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those in such statements. These statements may be identified by words such as ‘expect’, ‘should’, ‘could’, ‘shall’ and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The principal risks which could affect the future operations of SBM Offshore N.V. are described in the ‘Impact, Risk and Opportunity Management’ section of the 2023 Annual Report.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and performance of the Company’s business may vary materially and adversely from the forward-looking statements described in this release. SBM Offshore does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any industry information or forward-looking statements set forth in this release to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

This release contains certain alternative performance measures (APMs) as defined by the ESMA guidelines which are not defined under IFRS. Further information on these APMs is included in the Half-Year Management Report accompanying the Half Year Earnings 2024 report, available on our website https://www.sbmoffshore.com/investors/financial-disclosures.

Nothing in this release shall be deemed an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. The companies in which SBM Offshore N.V. directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this release "SBM Offshore” and "SBM” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to SBM Offshore N.V. and its subsidiaries in general. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

"SBM Offshore®", the SBM logomark, "Fast4Ward®”, "emissionZERO®” and "F4W®” are proprietary marks owned by SBM Offshore.

Attachment


