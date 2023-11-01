Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'391 0.1%  SPI 13'616 0.3%  Dow 33'053 0.4%  DAX 14'810 0.6%  Euro 0.9625 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'061 0.8%  Gold 1'985 -0.5%  Bitcoin 31'477 1.1%  Dollar 0.9098 0.9%  Öl 87.4 -0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Lonza1384101ABB1222171Logitech2575132Holcim1221405ams24924656
Top News
Greenwashing-Verbot: Schweizer Banken befürchten Regulierungswelle
Oktober 2023: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Vor Apple-Bilanzvorlage: Stratege warnt vor "unheilvoller" Situation beim iPhone-Konzern
Oktober 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

01.11.2023 01:14:00

Extracellular Nanoparticles Sourced From Another Species Reverses Biological Age of Rats by More Than 50%

Peer Reviewed Publication: World's first demonstration of cross species epigenetic transfer that significantly reverses biological age by Scientists at Yuvan Research.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking research paper titled "Reversal of Biological Age in Multiple Rat Organs by Young Porcine Plasma Fraction" published in GeroScience, scientists have unveiled a remarkable breakthrough in the field of aging biology. A therapeutic called E5 developed by Harold Katcher PhD and his colleagues was injected into old rats making them significantly younger within days. E5 consists of nanoparticles of complex structure, including exosomes, from young plasma sourced from another species.

E5 a young plasma derived therapeutic resets the epigenetic landscape of the older recipient cell to the lifestage of the young donor thereby making the recipient younger.

E5 Reverses Biological Age of Rats By More Than 50%

Steve Horvath, PhD, formerly a Professor of Genetics and Biostatistics at UCLA played an instrumental role in this study with his invention of epigenetic clocks, which determine biological age using DNA samples. Horvath remarked, "Initially, I could hardly believe the profound epigenetic rejuvenation effects of E5. However, our findings are robustly supported by parallel rodent studies from different labs." Upon final analysis by Horvath and his team, there was a remarkable 67.4% average reversal in the epigenetic age of treated elderly rats. If these results translate similarly to humans, it could equate to an 80-year-old reverting to the age of 26.

Two unlikely co-founders Harold Katcher and Akshay Sanghavi embarked on an impossible quest 5 years ago to 'cure' aging. Sanghavi, having lost his mother to diabetes, was researching aging from 12 years and had set up trials to upregulate repair pathways that go down with age. He came across Katcher's 2013 paper on Heterochronic Plasma Exchange and reached out to him to join his small team. The rest, as they say, is history. Their venture Yuvan Research is in Mountain View, California.

Another aging clock confirmed Horvath results, GlycanAge developed by Professor Gordan Lauc also showed age reversal of around 50%. Lauc said, "Human studies clearly demonstrated that glycans are very responsive to different interventions, but changes are usually relatively slow and not too extensive. Dramatic reduction in glycan age of rats treated with E5 is fascinating." 

Michael Snyder, Chair of the Department of Genetics and Professor of Genetics at Stanford University who did not participate in this study but sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of Yuvan Research said, "The results are stunning and have enormous potential, not just for humans, but also for animals including pets."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extracellular-nanoparticles-sourced-from-another-species-reverses-biological-age-of-rats-by-more-than-50-301973484.html

SOURCE Yuvan Research Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Albert Warnecke – Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren?
Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? Wie steht Albert Warnecke zur „neuen“ Assetklasse und wie kombiniert er diese mit herkömmlichen Investments wie beispielweise ETFs.
Diese Fragen beantwortet der Finanzinfluencer Albert Warnecke, alias Finanzwesir im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.23 Börse Aktuell – Kurze Verschnaufpause im Abwärtstrend
31.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.95% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Covestro AG
31.10.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf EMS-Chemie, Holcim, Sika
31.10.23 Leichter Stimmungsaufschwung
31.10.23 Netflix"s Massnahmen tragen Früchte
31.10.23 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
26.10.23 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank haussiert nach Zahlen
26.10.23 Albert Warnecke- Sollte jeder in Krypto investieren? | BX Swiss TV
23.10.23 26.Oktober 2023 bei Splint Invest: McLaren MP4/12c - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 3 Jahre: 9%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 10'800.00 19.89
Short 11'050.00 13.57
Short 11'439.71 8.88 61SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'391.16 31.10.2023 17:31:35
Long 9'969.14 19.79 VSSM6U
Long 9'745.42 13.95 T2SSMU
Long 9'279.36 8.59 ASSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro über die 1,06-Dollar-Marke steigt - Auch zum Franken gewinnt der Euro
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche-Studie zu EMBARK hat primären Endpunkt nicht erreicht
Rohstoffexperten sicher: 2024 wird ein starkes Jahr für Goldpreis - und Silberpreis
Geschäft wegen Nahost-Konflikt in Gefahr? So sind UBS und Julius Bär in der Region aufgestellt
ams-Aktie dennoch in Grün: ams OSRAM im dritten Quartal mit Ergebniseinbruch
JPMorgan- und Goldman Sachs-CEOs warnen: Anleger sollten nun vorsichtig agieren
Massenproduktion gestartet: Tesla drückt bei 4680-Batterien aufs Gas
BASF-Aktie steigt dennoch: BASF verdient weniger
Siemens Energy-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Siemens Energy plant wohl den Verkauf der Indien-Beteiligung
Chinesische Industriedaten im Fokus: Wall Street beendet Handel höher -- SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX geht fester in den Feierabend -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit