23.01.2021 00:53:00

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) (the "Company") announced today the tax allocations of the Company's 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock. The allocations, as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV, are as follows for common shares CUSIP# 30225T102:

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Total Distribution Per Share

Ordinary Dividend    Per Share

Qualified Dividend    Per Share

Capital Gain Distribution Per Share

Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain

Per Share

Section 199A Dividend

 Per Share

03/13/2020

03/16/2020

03/31/2020

$0.900000

$0.875431

$0.079190

$0.024569

$0.008734

$0.796241

06/12/2020

06/15/2020

06/30/2020

$0.900000

$0.875431

$0.079190

$0.024569

$0.008734

$0.796241

09/14/2020

09/15/2020

09/30/2020

$0.900000

$0.875431

$0.079190

$0.024569

$0.008734

$0.796241

12/14/2020

12/15/2020

12/31/2020

$0.900000

$0.875431

$0.079190

$0.024569

$0.008734

$0.796241



Totals

$3.600000

$3.501724

$0.316762

$0.098276

$0.034936

$3.184962

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company's tax filings and may be subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company's distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Company distributions.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,921 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 149.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-tax-reporting-information-for-2020-distributions-301213476.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

