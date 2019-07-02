02.07.2019 22:10:00

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces Date of Earnings Release and Conference Call to Discuss 2nd Quarter 2019 Results

SALT LAKE CITY, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today it will release financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday July 31, 2019 to discuss its financial results.  Hosting the call will be Extra Space Storage's CEO, Joe Margolis. Joining him will be Scott Stubbs, Executive Vice President and CFO. 

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

During the conference call, company officers will review operating performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts.  All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.


Domestic: 855-791-2026

International: 631-485-4899



Conference ID: 7171209




Conference Call Playback:




Domestic:  855-859-2056

International:  404-537-3406 



Conference ID: 7171209


The playback can be accessed beginning on July 31, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET through August 5, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The conference call will also be available on the Company's website under Investor Relations at www.extraspace.com.  To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.  A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

Full Text of the Earnings Report and Supplemental Data
The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available at the Company's website at http://ir.extraspace.com immediately following the earnings release to the wire services after the market close on Tuesday, June 30, 2019.

For those without Internet access, the earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request.  To receive a copy, please call Extra Space Storage Investor Relations at (801) 365-1759.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500.  As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,696 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 130.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-date-of-earnings-release-and-conference-call-to-discuss-2nd-quarter-2019-results-300879562.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17:00
BX Swiss TV: Annäherung von Trump und Xi treibt Kurse an
12:37
OPEC hält Angebot knapp
05:59
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Neues Allzeithoch wird erneut verkauft / Swisscom – Ein heisser Tanz steht bevor!
01.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.90% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Alcon Inc
01.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
01.07.19
Vontobel: derimail - AMS mit 40% Barriere
01.07.19
SMI dürfte wieder Fahrt aufnehmen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie vermeintlich sichere Aktien zum Risiko werden können
Cembra Money Bank zahlt dreistelligen Millionenbetrag für Cashgate - Aktie legt zu
So könnte die US-Notenbank die Kursrally beim Bitcoin weiter antreiben
CS: Philipp Wehle neuer Chef der internationalen Vermögensverwaltung - Khan wohl noch ohne neuen Arbeitgeber
LafargeHolcim angeblich an Bauchemiegeschäft von BASF interessiert - Lafarge-Aktie und BASF-Papiere springen an
Dow letztlich Plus -- SMI geht höher aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Nikkei und Shanghai Composite legen letztlich kräftig zu
So könnte Facebook mit der eigenen Kryptowährung Libra noch mehr Geld verdienen
Juni 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Apple muss wegen schwacher iPhone-Verkäufe eine Vertragsstrafe an Samsung zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen etwas fester aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 10'000 Punkten -- DAX letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel fester. Der deutsche Leitindex trat auf der Stelle. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich in grün. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB