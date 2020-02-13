13.02.2020 23:45:00

Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the common stock of the Company for the first quarter 2020. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020. 

Extra Space Storage. You deserve some extra space! (PRNewsFoto/Extra Space Storage Inc.)

About Extra Space Storage Inc.
Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2019, the Company owned and/or operated 1,817 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.3 million units and approximately 140.0 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.  

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extra-space-storage-inc-announces-1st-quarter-2020-dividend-301004963.html

SOURCE Extra Space Storage Inc.

