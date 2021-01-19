SMI 10’890 0.0%  SPI 13’526 -0.1%  Dow 30’814 -0.6%  DAX 13’877 0.2%  Euro 1.0764 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’608 0.2%  Gold 1’839 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’865 0.7%  Dollar 0.8867 -0.5%  Öl 55.4 1.1% 
19.01.2021 14:38:00

Extinguishing with Expanded Glass - Extover® Fire Extinguisher for Lithium Battery Fires and Metal Fires

INNISFIL, ON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extover® is an environmentally friendly extinguishing agent which can be used for extinguishing purposes and preventive fire protection. The small, lightweight spheres consist of foamed post-consumer recycled glass with tiny pores inside which form a closed cell structure. The granules are 100 % mineral and therefore non-combustible. It does not cause firefighting-related water damage or corrosion from salts and it is reusable. Even problematic fire loads such as lithium battery fires or metal fires can be easily controlled and extinguished with Extover®.

Where to use Extover®

Lithium cells dominate the market for rechargeable batteries. They offer high power density and drive mobile phones, laptops, e-bikes and cars. However, there are some risks associated with overcharging, deep discharging or damaging the batteries. When lithium batteries catch fire, conventional extinguishing with water is almost impossible without any violent reactions. Extover® has been designed to extinguish these hard to control lithium battery fires. The material is also precisely suited in preventive fire protection for the safe storage and transport of lithium batteries. This affects battery manufacturers, dealers, transportation companies and disposal companies.

The metalworking industry is also struggling with fires that are difficult to control. The dust and chips of lightweight metals such as aluminum and magnesium can catch fire during machining and burn at high temperatures. Extover® offers a safe way to extinguish these metal fires quickly and in a controlled manner.

Use as extinguishing agent

Extover® is applied directly to the fire as extinguishing agent so that the fire source is completely and sufficiently covered. Due to its low weight, even large quantities of Extover® are easy to handle. Extover® surrounds the fire source and suffocates the fire within a very short time. At particularly high temperatures, Extover® melts like glass and spreads over the fire source. The granulate absorbs a lot of heat in the form of melting energy and thus cooling the fire. When cooling down, an airtight seal is formed, which finally extinguishes the fire and effectively prevents it from reflaming. After the extinguishing process Extover® can be easily picked up or vacuumed up.

Use as preventive fire protection for lithium batteries

Lithium batteries are classified as hazardous goods. Under certain circumstances they can catch fire without external influence. Therefore, special boxes from various manufacturers are offered for the collection, storage and transport of lithium batteries, which limit the possible combustion to the inside of the container. Extover® significantly improves the fire resistance of such containers.

Extover® preserves natural resources

Extover® are made of 100% recycled glass. It is therefore effectively mineral and preserves natural resources. In addition to the extinguishing effect, Extover® absorbs electrolyte and other liquids excellently. Smoke and gases accumulate on its surface and can be disposed in a bonded form. The reusability of non-contaminated Extover® keeps the application costs and environmental impact low.

Further information
www.poraver.com/us/extover

Video
www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDtx9W8QpcY

Media Contact
Keval Gandhi
705-431-3307
289117@email4pr.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/extinguishing-with-expanded-glass---extover-fire-extinguisher-for-lithium-battery-fires-and-metal-fires-301210086.html

SOURCE Poraver North America Inc.

