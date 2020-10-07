+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
Extensive update of the Governance and Compliance Guide for registrants

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) is strengthening its role as a local regulator close to its markets and improving its delivery of services by publishing a new edition of its Governance and Compliance Guide for registrants under the Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services. The updated version of this reference tool is designed to offer better support to the industry, particularly on compliance.

The guide explains, in plain language, the regulatory framework that applies to registrants under the Act respecting the distribution of financial products and services (Distribution Act), clarifies the AMF's expectations and interpretations regarding the framework, and outlines good governance and compliance practices promoted by the AMF. The AMF will take advantage of the next update of the guide to reflect the integration of mortgage brokerage as a sector governed by the Distribution Act.

"This guide is an evolving work tool that is recognized and appreciated by the AMF's clients. It supports efforts to reduce their compliance burden by providing guidance on applicable regulatory requirements, predictability, and clarification concerning our expectations," said Frédéric Pérodeau, Superintendent, AMF Client Services and Distribution Oversight.

The Autorité des marchés financiers is the regulatory and oversight body for Québec's financial sector.

