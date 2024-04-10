|
10.04.2024 23:30:00
Extension of financial guarantees enabling SLN to continue to run its operations
Paris, 10 April 2024, 11:30 p.m.
PRESS RELEASE
Extension of financial guarantees enabling SLN to continue to run its operations
With a view to the signing of the Pacte Nickel (Nickel Pact), Eramet and the French State have reached an agreement to extend the financial guarantees granted to SLN, enabling SLN to continue to run its mining operations.
On April 10, 2024, following the Northern Province's refusal of the financial guarantees granted by Eramet until May 25, 2024, SLN hadanswered an injunction from the Northern Province to suspend activity at its mining sites located in the Northern Province (Népoui-Kopéto, Française, Tiébaghi, Kouaoua, Etoile du Nord, Stamboul, Boualoudjélima, Bonini) as soon as employees start work in the morning of April 11, and to start securing these sites.
Thanks to this agreement, activity at the mining sites located in the Northern Province can continue accordingly.
As a reminder, SLN has always operated with lodged financial guarantees. As part of its mining activities, SLN is required to provide financial guarantees to the relevant Caledonian provinces to ensure the restoration and rehabilitation of the mining sites after their definitive closure, should SLN be unable to conduct these operations.
Given its financial situation, SLN has been unable to provide these guarantees on its own since 2020. Since that date, and in accordance with the option given by the Mining Code, Eramet has replaced SLN to provide these guarantees, which represent off-balance sheet commitments. As was previously the case, these off-balance sheet commitments have no impact either on the Group's debt or cash position.
Calendrier
25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 first-quarter turnover
30.05.2024: Shareholders’ General Meeting
25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.
www.eramet.com
INVESTOR CONTACT
Director of Investor Relations
Sandrine Nourry-Dabi
T. +33 1 45 38 37 02
sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com
PRESS CONTACT
Media Relations Manager
Fanny Mounier
+33 7 65 26 46 83
Attachment
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Eramet
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Eramet
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Verbraucherpreise höher als erwartet: US-Börsen verlassen Sitzung in Rot -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins
Die US-Anleger waren am Mittwoch in schlechter Stimmung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verlor zur Wochenmitte etwas an Wert, während der deutsche Leitindex einen schwankungsreichen Handel knapp im Plus beendete. Am Mittwoch schlossen die asiatischen Indizes mit gemischten Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}