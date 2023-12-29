Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2023 15:00:00

Extending the powers of the Management Board member of AS Delfi Meedia

The Supervisory Board of AS Delfi Meedia, the subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to extend the powers of the Management Board member Argo Virkebau until December 31, 2026.

The Management Board of Delfi Meedia continues in former composition: Argo Virkebau (Chairman of the Board), Erle Laak-Sepp, Tarvo Ulejev, Urmo Soonvald, Piret Põldoja and Sander Maasik.

Delfi Meedia AS is Estonia’s fastest and most innovative media company covering the widest range of topics. It owns Estonia’s largest news portal Delfi, publishes newspapers Eesti EkspressEesti Päevaleht, Maaleht and LP and the most popular magazines Eesti Naine, Anne&Stiil, Pere ja Kodu, Oma Maitse, Maakodu, Tervis Pluss and Kroonika. The mission of Delfi Meedia is to promote democracy and make its contribution to a more open, informed and digitally advanced Estonia.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1100 people.


