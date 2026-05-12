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12.05.2026 14:56:58

Extended Surge By Crude Oil Prices May Weigh On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - Following the lackluster performance seen in the previous session, stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.3 percent.

An extended surge by the price of crude oil may weigh on Wall Street amid concerns about a re-escalation of the Middle East conflict.

U.S. crude oil futures are spiking by more than 3 percent on the day after jumping by 2.8 percent during Monday's session.

The continued increase by the price of crude oil comes as the U.S. and Iran struggle to reach an agreement to end the war and reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump later told reporters on Monday that the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is on "life support" amid the ongoing dispute, describing the state of the truce "unbelievably weak."

However, the futures regained some ground following the release of a Labor Department report showing consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in the month of April.

The pace of consumer price growth slowed to 0.6 percent in April from 0.9 percent, with investors seemingly breathing a sigh of relief that the increase was not bigger.

The Labor Department said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices accelerated to 3.8 percent in April from 3.3 percent in March, which was also in line with estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index rose by 0.4 percent in April after inching up by 0.2 percent in March. Economists had expected core prices to increase by 0.3 percent.

The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices accelerated to 2.8 percent in April from 2.6 percent in March, coming in slightly above estimates for a 2.7 percent jump.

After turning in a strong performance last week, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Monday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing modestly higher.

The Dow rose 95.31 points or 0.2 percent to 49,704.47, the Nasdaq inched up 27.05 points or 0.1 percent to 26,274.13 and the S&P 500 edged up 13.91 points or 0.2 percent to 7,412.84. Despite the lackluster performance on the day, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the session at new record closing highs.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower on Thursday. South Korea's Kospi tumbled by 2.3 percent and China's Shanghai Composite Index dipped by 0.3 percent, although Japan's Nikkei 225 Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index is down by 1.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.50 to $101.57 a barrel jumping surging $2.65 to $98.07 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after edging down $2 to $4,728.70 ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $24.50 to $4,704.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.55 yen compared to the 157.16 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1746 compared to yesterday's $1.1782.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’661.80 19.41 BC7SLU
Short 13’924.10 13.94 B5HSYU
Short 14’445.36 8.97 BTYSJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’132.49 12.05.2026 14:54:48
Long 12’578.13 19.55 SQ6BJU
Long 12’276.66 13.51 SQNBFU
Long 11’782.04 8.97 SG1BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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