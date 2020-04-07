Extended Deadline to Claim Some Lottery Prizes

All Lottery Prize Claims Up to $49,999.90 Now Accepted by Mail

TORONTO, April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - OLG is adding a six-month (183 days) extension for lottery prize claims with an original expiry date from March 17, 2020 up to and including September 17, 2020. This extension applies to all tickets sold through OLG lottery terminals, on PlayOLG.ca and INSTANT tickets.

Ontario lottery customers' ability to claim prizes may have been affected by measures taken as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of the OLG Prize Centre. This six-month extension provides these customers the opportunity to still claim their prizes.

If you have questions about the eligibility of your ticket as it applies to this extension, please contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

In addition, as the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto remains temporarily closed to the public, OLG wants to continue to provide our customers with a new option to present prize claims. Effective immediately and until further notice, we have increased the limit for mail-in prize claims to$49,999.90. Information on how to mail in a prize claim can be found on OLG.ca.

We ask for your patience as mail-in prize claims may take longer to process than usual due to the additional number of prize claims expected to be received.

Unexpired lottery prizes claims of $50,000 or more may be made once the Prize Centre is re-opened.

OLG will advise the public when the Prize Centre will re-open, taking into account guidance from public health authorities.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Expiry Date Extension

Q: WHY ARE YOU EXTENDING THE EXPIRY DATES FOR SOME PRIZE CLAIMS?

A: Lottery customers' ability to claim prizes may have been affected as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and measures put in place to limit its spread, including the temporary closure of the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. To allow these customers an opportunity to claim prizes, the expiry date for all prize claims for lottery game tickets that would have otherwise expired from March 17, 2020 up to and including September 17, 2020, have been extended by six months (183 days).

Q: ARE THERE CERTAIN GAMES TO WHICH THIS EXTENSION APPLIES?

A: The expiry date for all prize claims for lottery game tickets that would have otherwise expired from March 17, 2020 up to and including September 17, 2020, have been extended by six months (183 days). This extension applies to all tickets sold through OLG lottery terminals, on PlayOLG.ca and INSTANT tickets. If you have questions about the eligibility of your ticket as it applies to this extension, please contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

Q: I HAVE A TICKET THAT EXPIRED BEFORE MARCH 17/WILL EXPIRE AFTER SEPTEMBER 17. DOES THE EXPIRY DATE EXTENSION APPLY TO MY TICKET?

A: This six-month prize claim extension is only applicable to tickets that would have otherwise expired from March 17, 2020 up to and including September 17, 2020. For all other tickets, the expiry date remains as either 12 months from the date of the draw for online games or as indicated on the back of the ticket for INSTANT games.

Q: IS THIS EXTENSION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY?

A: Yes. If you have a ticket that would have originally expired on or after March 17, 2020 and previously received an "Expired" message when trying to validate it, please try again as we have updated our system to validate affected tickets. If you have questions about the eligibility of your ticket as it applies to this extension, please contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

Q: HOW DO I GO ABOUT STARTING MY PRIZE CLAIM?

A: Please attempt to have your ticket validated at a lottery terminal. Prizes up to $999.90 can be paid in-store subject to the availability of cash on site and the retailer's current cash handling policies. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 can be mailed to the OLG Prize Centre for processing. For prizes of $50,000 or greater, please retain your ticket and contact OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

Q: WILL YOU CONSIDER PERMANENTLY EXTENDING EXPIRY PERIODS TO 18 MONTHS FOR ONLINE LOTTERY GAMES?

A: No. This six-month prize claim extension is only applicable to tickets that would have otherwise expired from March 17, 2020 up to and including September 17, 2020. For all other tickets, the expiry date remains as either 12 months from the date of the draw for online games or as indicated on the back of the ticket for INSTANT games.

Mail-In Prize Claim Limit Increase

Q: WHY HAVE YOU INCREASED THE MAIL-IN PRIZE CLAIM LIMIT TO $49,999.90?

A: As the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto remains temporarily closed to the public, OLG wants to continue to provide our customers with a new option to present prize claims. Effective immediately and until further notice, we have increased the limit for mail-in prize claims to $49,999.90.

Q: WHY CAN'T ALL PRIZE CLAIMS BE SUBMITTED BY MAIL?

A: OLG's goal is to pay the right prize to the right person, every time. Major prize claims of $50,000 or more require a face-to-face interview and cannot be submitted by mail. At this time, the OLG Prize Centre is closed to the public and so these prize claims cannot be processed. Lottery prizes claims of $50,000 or more may be made once the Prize Centre is re-opened.

Q: WHAT PAPERWORK IS REQUIRED TO SUBMIT A MAIL-IN PRIZE CLAIM?

A: There are different requirements for mail-in prize claims depending on the prize amount. Please visit the How to Claim Prizes page of OLG.ca for more information about the various requirements for mail-in claims and examples of acceptable identification.

Q: IS THIS INCREASE TO THE MAIL-IN PRIZE CLAIM LIMIT PERMANENT?

A: Effective immediately and until further notice, we have increased the limit for mail-in prize claims to $49,999.90.

Q: HOW DO I CLAIM A PRIZE OF $50,000 OR MORE?

A: Lottery prizes of $50,000 or more may be redeemed once the Prize Centre is re-opened. In the meantime, we can assure our valued customers that all lottery prizes will be redeemed per their terms and conditions on OLG.ca. If you believe you have won a prize of $50,000 or more, please call the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

