Exsurco Medical Announces Recently Published Peer Reviewed White Paper on the Innovative Amalgatome SD Skin Grafting and Wound Debridement Device

WAKEMAN, Ohio, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent white paper published in WOUNDS, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on wound care, the Exsurco Medical Amalgatome SD Skin Grafting and Wound Debridement device was featured.

The white paper concluded the following:  Uniformity of the thickness of the harvested tissues was better for the Amalgatome SD device than for the control devices and performed better than the controls on maneuverability, device assembly, overall ease of use, depth of the debridement as intended, consistency of the debridement thickness, device accuracy, and size.  On efficacy, consistency of the excised tissues was superior for the test device (Amalgatome SD), which may result in better grafts and outcomes. 

About Exsurco Medical: In 2015, Exsurco Medical moved into its own production facility, a standalone space with a Class 7 cleanroom for assembling and packaging in Wakeman, OH. Exsurco Medical also is registered with the FDA and is ISO 13485:2016 certified. Exsurco Medical's mission is to advance incision science to improve the lives of patients in need of the healing power of skin. In 2017, the company launched a new wound debridement and skin grafting medical device, the Amalgatome SD for use in burn and trauma centers. The product is currently in use in burn centers across the United States.

For more information contact Linda Sopko, Communications Manager, lindasopko@exsurco.com, 440-204-3286.

