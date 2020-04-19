|
EXR Race Series to Sell Turn-Key Racing Fleet Through Online Auction
LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXR Racing Series, a supercar racing experience based out of Las Vegas, has hired Liquid Asset Partners to sell their turn-key racing fleet, EXR Racing Series, due to a strategic refocus of their core business. The group of assets will be sold in an online auction, ending May 6, with the opportunity to purchase the entire turn-key EXR LVO2 racing series.
"This is an amazing opportunity for a race track or race group to pick up a complete, state-of-the-art race series package," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Liquid Asset Partners. "The auction will include 22 vehicles, with more than half of them in track-ready condition, and also feature spare parts and tooling for the EXR series."
EXR Racing Series features late-model, 235 horse power custom build race cars for a driver-focused experience.
- 230 horsepower at 7,500 RPM
- 1,800 lbs (815 kg)
- Tork Engineering high-strength tube-frame steel chassis
- Tork Engineering locking differential
- Fiberglass, two-door sports sedan fiber glass body kit
- Renault 2L, 16-valve, four-cylinder engine. Inline configuration.
- Front engine, rear-wheel drive
- Six-speed sequential Sadev gearbox with paddle shift. Single-plate Renault clutch
The auction is set to end May 6, at 10:00am PST. Interested parties can preview the assets in Las Vegas on May 4 & 5.
More information on the EXR Racing Series auction can be found at http://www.LiquidAP.com, and interested parties can contact Liquid Asset Partners directly at 616-719-5917.
SOURCE Liquid Asset Partners
