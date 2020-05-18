ExpressTruckTax gives truckers early access to 2020-21 Form 2290 e-filing solution

ROCK HILL, S.C., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ExpressTruckTax announced today that it has officially begun accepting Form 2290 tax filings for the 2020-21 tax season. By providing early access to their e-filing services, ExpressTruckTax ensures their clients will be ahead of the crowd when the IRS starts processing returns on July 1, 2020.

Anyone who owns a commercial motor vehicle with a gross weight of more than 55,000 pounds must file a Form 2290 and pay Heavy Vehicle Use Taxes (HVUT) by August 31, 2020. By filing early (pre-filing), truckers can avoid the IRS delays that occur during peak filing season in July and August.

http://ExpressTruckTax.com will automatically transmit pre-filed returns when the IRS begins processing the Form 2290 on July 1. If pre-filers choose to pay their HVUT by check or money order, they will not be required to pay their taxes until August 31, 2020.

ExpressTruckTax is a division of SPAN Enterprises. It provides a secure, interview-style e-filing process so that truckers can complete their returns in a matter of minutes. ExpressTruckTax also offers 100% US-based customer support and free Form 2290 amendments for its clients. Taxpayers can avoid the rush of last-minute filing, with the pre-filing option. The experts at ExpressTruckTax are happy to provide a personalized support experience.

"We know every second counts for truckers. That's why ExpressTruckTax.com provides live local customer support and a mobile app so truckers can file from anywhere," says ExpressAmber of SPAN Enterprises. "In a market flooded with cheap, uncommitted knockoffs, we are proud to be the market-leading e-filing solution."

During its ten-year history, http://ExpressTruckTax.com has processed over $1.6 billion in excise tax payments. Their e-filing solution is trusted by most of the largest fleets in the nation.

The IRS will process Form 2290 returns from July 1, 2020, until the deadline on August 31, 2020.

About SPAN Enterprises:

Founded in 2009, SPAN Enterprises leads the market in producing software solutions and mobile applications for truck taxes and trucking business management. The company's mission is to create innovative software solutions for small businesses and the trucking industry. SPAN Enterprises serves thousands of clients all across the nation from their office in Rock Hill, SC. SPAN Enterprises has been named on the Inc 5000, Charlotte Fast 50, and SmartCEO Future 50. For more information about SPAN Enterprises, visit its website at http://www.spanenterprises.com

