ExpressTalks: Building an Emergency Action Plan for Your Business

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While no one wants to face the possibility of an active threat situation in the workplace, the unfortunate reality is that gunmen have targeted businesses more than 105 times since 2000. Join Jeff Rycroft, vice president of risk management at Express Employment Professionals, from 10:30 – 11 a.m. CDT on Thursday, June 27, for a free webinar addressing how to create an emergency action plan for your company, focusing specifically on active shooter situations.

"The most important asset that any organization has are its people, and the truth is, creating an emergency action plan will save lives," Rycroft said. "Active shooter situations typically last less than 10 minutes and are over before first responders can even get to the scene. A lot can happen in those chaotic moments, so planning and preparation is imperative."

As part of the ExpressTalks series, this livestream presentation will cover who should be involved in creating an emergency action plan, the effective parts of an emergency action plan and the time commitment necessary to develop the plan and train the people in your organization.

"Creating an emergency action plan builds a stronger organization, increases safety, and promotes an overall feeling of well-being," Rycroft said. "Your plan will also have a side benefit of helping your organization prepare for other emergencies, like a fire, earthquake, tornado, health or other natural disaster. "

This event will also feature the RUN. HIDE. FIGHT.® Surviving an Active Shooter Event video to show just how important it is to have an emergency action plan in place. The video is a Department of Homeland Security grant-funded project, produced by the City of Houston's Mayor's Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Participants will also be able to submit their own questions about preparing their businesses for emergencies during this ExpressTalks. Register online today for access to the livestream.

ExpressTalks is a new series from Express Employment Professionals designed with business leaders in mind. These 30-minute, quarterly presentations on the latest employment regulations and leadership trends also include "What Every Leaders Must Know About Diversity and Inclusion" and "Top Mistakes Managers Make when Hiring, Retaining, and Terminating."

***

If you would like to arrange for an interview with Jeff Rycroft to discuss this topic, please contact Sheena Karami, Director of Corporate Communications and PR, at (405) 717-5966.

About Jeff Rycroft

As Vice President of Risk Management at Express Employment Professionals, Jeff Rycroft oversees the company's efforts to reduce costs associated with workers' compensation, contractual insurance liability, and unemployment claims.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.56 billion in sales and employed a record 566,000 people in 2018. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals