06.11.2019 01:11:00

ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Welcomes Kevin Langford as Vice President of Human Resources

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, this week welcomed Kevin Langford as Vice President of the company's Human Resources division. Langford's key responsibilities will include talent acquisition, employee relations, corporate communications and compensation and benefits administration. 

Kevin Langford, Vice President of Human Resources

Langford joins ExpressJet with 18 years of progressive Human Resources and Labor Relations experience in both corporate and field locations, primarily in the oil and gas and manufacturing industries.

"We are in the midst of tremendous activity – in 2020 we will hire the equivalent of 25% of our staff," said Chairman and CEO Subodh Karnik. "Kevin's broad background and experience will benefit ExpressJet as we seek to excel as a United Express partner."

Langford will report to John Varley, the company's General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer.

Kevin has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and a master's degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations, both from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Cleveland, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 aircraft, including the Embraer ERJ145 and 25 new Embraer E175 aircraft. ExpressJet pilots enjoy top-tier pay and quality of life and can choose the Aviate career path to United Airlines. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

Corporate Communications
Atlanta, Georgia
404-856-1199
corpcomm@expressjet.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expressjet-airlines-a-united-express-carrier-welcomes-kevin-langford-as-vice-president-of-human-resources-300952374.html

SOURCE ExpressJet Airlines

