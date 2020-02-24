24.02.2020 20:25:00

ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express Carrier, Announces Up to $40k Bonus Program for Qualified Pilot Captains

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressJet Airlines, a United Express carrier, announced today it is increasing its pilot bonus program to offer up to $40,000 for qualified pilot captains upon completion of training with ExpressJet.

The program will include a $22,500 sign-on bonus and an additional $17,500 for all captain-qualified pilots joining the company – whether they have a type rating or not.

"ExpressJet continues to experience massive growth and is looking for pilots that can step into the left seat now," said Scott Hall, Vice President of Flight Operations. "Adding new, qualified pilot captains will be essential to our exciting progress this year.'"

ExpressJet also offers a sign-on bonus and additional ratings bonuses for all pilots. Interested pilots can find out more at: http://expressjet.com/careers/pilots/.

About ExpressJet Airlines
ExpressJet Airlines operates as United Express, on behalf of United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), to serve more than 100 airports across the United States, Canada and Mexico, with over 3,300 weekly flights from bases in Chicago, Houston and Newark. ExpressJet's fleet includes more than 100 Embraer ERJ145 and E175 aircraft. ExpressJet is a subsidiary of ManaAir, LLC. ManaAir is majority-owned by KAir Enterprises and minority-owned by United Airlines. For further information, contact 404-856-1199, corpcomm@expressjet.com.

