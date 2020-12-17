SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’286 0.4%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0856 0.6%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’685 9.6%  Dollar 0.8849 0.0%  Öl 51.4 0.4% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
17.12.2020 20:15:00

Express Wash Concepts Expands into Northwest Ohio with Acquisition of Three Meyers Auto Wash Locations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC) today announced it has doubled its current Northern Ohio footprint with the acquisition of three Greater Toledo Meyers Auto Wash locations. The acquisition brings Express Wash Concepts' overall Ohio-based portfolio to 31 locations under the following brands: Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Dayton-based Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash, and now Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash.

"Meyers Auto Wash is an impeccable family-run business that I had the opportunity to be involved with since Day 1," said John Roush, Express Wash Concepts Chief Executive Officer. "Mark and Nikki Meyers' overall vision, impeccable track record of customer service, community involvement and their strategic locations in Maumee, Toledo and Sylvania, provide a great foundation as Express Wash Concepts expands into the Toledo market."

Express Wash Concepts is planning multiple wash expansion and will announce additional Toledo-based development sites and location openings throughout 2021 and beyond.

The three newly acquired locations include:

  • 4340 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH
  • 3119 Central Park West Toledo, OH
  • 2411 W. Laskey Rd. Toledo, OH

The acquisition is effective as of December 17, 2020. Current Meyers Auto Wash Unlimited Wash Club Members and customers will not experience any disruption during the transition.

Express Wash Concepts brands offer fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Unlimited Wash Club packages offer members the convenience and value of contactless payment and unlimited washing at any location. Multiple new wash locations throughout Ohio are currently scheduled to open by mid-2021.

About Express Wash Concepts:
Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Dayton, Ohio-based Flying Express Car Wash, Central Ohio-based Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Greater Cleveland-based CLEan Express Auto Wash and Toledo-based Meyers Auto Wash. With 31 locations and rapidly growing, Express Wash Concepts' portfolio of award winning, premier express car washes are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-wash-concepts-expands-into-northwest-ohio-with-acquisition-of-three-meyers-auto-wash-locations-301195443.html

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:12
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
12:30
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
09:17
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
08:38
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
07:18
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:00
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Bitcoin setzt Höhenflug fort: Kurs überwindet Marke von 23'000 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street ziehen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit