Express Employment Professionals Wins ClearlyRated's 2020 Service Excellence Awards

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Express Employment Professionals announced today they have won Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates.

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

"Express is proud to be known for providing quality service to both our clients and job seekers," said Express CEO Bill Stoller. "Our franchise owners are exceptional in providing the best staffing experience possible and strive to continue for years to come."

Express received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 63.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 24%. Nearly 68% of placed job candidates also gave Express a satisfaction score of 9 or 10 out of 10 compared to the industry average of 45%.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with," said ClearlyRated's CEO Eric Gregg. "This year's Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I couldn't be more proud to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and candidates on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!"

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Express has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Since its inception, Express has put more than 7.7 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit http://www.ExpressPros.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and job candidates. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms—based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

