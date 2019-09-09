Express Awards $40,000 to Workers for the Ultimate Thank You Sweepstakes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two North American workers will soon kick up their heels on vacation as the $10,000 grand prize package winners of the Express Employment Professionals Ultimate Thank You Sweepstakes.

Russel Schauer of Red Deer, Alberta in Canada, and Crystal Lott of Allen, Texas, were surprised with the good news Friday by Express franchise owners Curtis Debogorski and Debbie Boehm, respectively, along with other excited Express staff members.

The grand prize announcement capped off a month-long contest where workers across the United States and Canada were invited to enter the Ultimate Thank You Sweepstakes as a thank you to all workers in recognition for their hard work each day. Leading up to the big drawing, Express awarded five lucky winners $1,000 each week in August, totaling $20,000 in giveaways. Schauer and Lott were then each presented with a vacation prize package valued at $10,000, bringing the total amount of prizes given away to $40,000.

"Each and every day, Express is privileged to put some of the best employees to work at phenomenal companies, and we wanted a way to honor their efforts," said Express CEO Bill Stoller. "As we march toward our goal of putting a million people to work annually, we are constantly reminded of what a privilege it is to provide hope through employment."

Schauer has been placed on 11 assignments for Express since he started working with the staffing agency in March 2019 and has been named a top associate for the last three months. Debogorski said Schauer completed each assignment with high marks and even drove out to one job at a more remote location the day before it started to ensure he knew where to go.

"It's nice when good things happen to good people," Debogorski said. "Russel has been reliable and demonstrated outstanding work ethic throughout his time with Express, which makes this even more rewarding!"

Fellow winner Lott is a former Express associate who worked on assignment as an office manager/customer service representative in 2019.

"We are delighted that someone from Allen, Texas, won this amazing vacation package," Boehm said. "She is looking forward to a vacation with her husband, who is a reservist in the Army, along with their two young children."

Express Employment Professionals placed 566,000 workers on assignment in 2018 and was recently named one of the largest staffing firms overall and the second largest industrial staffing firm in the United States by Staffing Industry Analysts.

"2019 is winding down, but big things are on the horizon for Express, and we couldn't do it without the help of our associates," Stoller said. "Because at the end of the day, we are a people business and celebrate in the success of our employees. Congratulations and thank you to all our winners!"

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 800 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Since its inception, Express has put more than 7.7 million people to work worldwide.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.56 billion in sales and employed a record 566,000 people in 2018. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

