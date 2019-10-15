+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
15.10.2019 23:31:00

Export Portal to Invite Import/Export Professionals to Expert Panel in the EU and Russia

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the beta launch of its highly anticipated B2B international trade hub, Export Portal is welcoming trade professionals from the EU and Russia to their expert panel, EP+, as Country Ambassadors.

EP+ is an innovative approach that supplies SMEs with everything they need to trade internationally in Russia and the EU. Export Portal has taken a new approach on how SMEs trade to battle the unique issues they face, such as trade wars and difficulty digitizing. EP+ is a global network that provides support to their local SMEs and understands their difficulties.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dua_eY8yrJU

Participants have a number of benefits to look forward to, including income-based commission, voicing the trade and commerce needs of their country, and helping SMEs in their country go global. On EP+, members have the ability to support economy growth and SMEs in their countries.

"With EP+, trade professionals can not only help international trade in the EU and Russia at a grassroots level, but they have a first-hand part in the latest technology in their industry," said Ally Spinu, CEO of Export Portal. "Country Ambassadors on EP+ have the ability to influence the import/export eCommerce revolution happening on Export Portal, both locally and globally."

For those interested in learning more about this opportunity and signing up as a Country Ambassador on Export Portal, please visit this page: https://www.exportportal.com/landing/country_ambassador.

About Export Portal & CEO Ally Spinu: After personal experience with the difficulty of international trade, successful businesswoman Ally Spinu founded ExportPortal.com. Export Portal is a digital B2B marketplace aiming to be a comprehensive international trade hub for SMEs and their counterparts. Empowered by a proprietary blockchain technology, Export Portal prioritizes security, transparency, cost-effectiveness, and ease-of-use. Partners can confidently trade, network, and communicate with other verified companies and experts from all over the world.

To learn more about our platform, go to: https://www.exportportal.com/learn_more
To talk to us about our vision and invest in a better way to trade, go to: http://ec-b2b.com/
To see our 2 minute explanation about the problem ExportPortal.com is solving, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUi0jB_MslA

The coming Fourth Industrial Revolution & eCommerce: It's about buying from a reputable source – Export Portal.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/export-portal-to-invite-importexport-professionals-to-expert-panel-in-the-eu-and-russia-300939156.html

SOURCE Export Portal

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Saudi-Arabien hält Ölangebot knapp, Ölpreise dennoch im Rückwärtsgang
09:53
Vontobel: derimail - Drei attraktive Schweden für Ihr Depot?
09:51
SMI startet verkatert in die neue Woche
14.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) auf UBS Group AG, Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
14.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10.10.19
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.10.19
Schroders: Sechs Gründe für eine Anlage in Anleihen mit negativer Rendite
11.10.19
Schroders: Wird WeWork das neue Amazon im Bürobereich?
04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
mehr
Spannung vor Handelsgesprächen steigt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nur unter diesen Umständen kann die Tesla-Aktie wieder steigen
Sunrise-Aktie unentschlossen: freenet weiterhin gegen UPC-Kauf - Liberty Global unterstützt bei der Kapitalerhöhung
Stadler-Aktie zieht an: Auftrag für Lokomotiven in Taiwan
Roche-GS und Novartis-Aktien unter Druck - Sorge um US-Strafzölle
Wirecard-Aktie bricht nach Bericht über Buchhaltungsprobleme ein
Dow geht mit kleinem Minus aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX schliessen leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Darum glaubt Starinvestor Frank Thelen nicht an Bitcoin - Libra hingegen habe Potenzial
Trotzdem ein Rekord-IPO für die Aramco-Aktie? Saudi-Arabien will weniger Anteile an die Börse bringen
Facebook-Aktie tiefer: Facebook verliert weitere namhafte Partner für Libra-Projekt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst klar im Plus -- Asiens Börsen verabschieden sich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich letztendlich mit kräftigen Zuwächsen. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte am Dienstag ebenfalls deutlich klettern. An den US-Börsen läuteten die Banken die Bilanzsaison ein. Die Aktienmärkten in Fernost konnten sich nicht für eine gemeinsame Richtung entscheiden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB