SMI 10'793 1.4%  SPI 14'117 1.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'195 1.8%  Euro 0.9934 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'182 1.5%  Gold 1'941 -1.9%  Bitcoin 25'861 0.3%  Dollar 0.9220 0.0%  Öl 75.1 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Chatbot als Bankberater - So könnte ChatGPT bald bei Schweizer Banken zum Einsatz kommen
Geld verdienen mit altem Spielzeug - so geht's
Krypto-Analyst erklärt: Jeden Tag geht eine grosse Menge an Bitcoin verloren
JPMorgan-Chef sieht Ukraine-Krieg und China-Konflikt weiter mit grosser Sorge
Credit Suisse & Co. im Fokus: Shortseller nehmen europäische Banken ins Visier
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.03.2023 00:32:00

EXPLORING TITANIC: The Truth Behind the Legend - Orlando Speaker Series

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Titanic Speaker Series returns for a second year! E/M Group and RMS Titanic, Inc. announced earlier this month the return of their powerful speaker series EXPLORING TITANIC: The Truth Behind the Legend – Orlando Speaker Series. This four-day event will take place around the 111th anniversary of the Ship's sinking, April 12-15, 2023, at TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition in Orlando. Sessions will also be available for streaming. Seating is limited. Purchase your tickets at titanicorlando.com.

Fans can join world-renowned experts as they speak on building the Ship of Dreams, Titanic's passengers and crew, the "impossible" tragedy and aftermath, wreck site studies, and the present and future of Titanic.

"We are so proud to be able to bring this captivating series to the public for another year, supporting our mission to preserve the legacy of Titanic and honor the memory of this tragic event," commented Jessica Sanders, CEO, of E/M Group and President of RMS Titanic, Inc.

Planned on-site events include speaker presentations, book signings, exhibition tours, a First-Class Dinner Gala and, new this year, Titanic Teatime.

Confirmed guest speakers include:

Alexandra Klingelhofer 
Conservator of Record

Bill Sauder
Director of Titanic Research, RMST

Bill Willard 
Titanic Researcher, Big Piece Recovery 

David Gallo
Senior Advisor for Strategic Initiatives for RMST

Frank Goldsmith, Jr.
Survivor Descendant

James Penca
Creative Director of Vintage Digital Revival creators of Honor and Glory

Jeffrey Taylor 
Director of Collections, E/M Group

Paul-Henry (PH) Nargeolet
Director of Underwater Research, RMST

Rory Golden
Diver, Speaker, Explorer

William Lange
Director, Advanced Imaging & Visualization, RMST

For complete bios and more information, visit titanicorlando.com.

Press Contact: Wendy Perezwperez@emgroup.com 

About RMS Titanic, Inc.: 
As salvor in possession of the Titanic wreck site, RMST is the only entity able to legally recover artifacts. To date, eight expeditions have honorably been conducted to the wreck site. In seven of those expeditions, artifacts were recovered, about 5,500 in total. Their exhibitions have been seen by over 30 million people in 33 countries worldwide. Learn more at discovertitanic.com.

About E/M Group

Experiential Media Group 'EMG' LLC (E/M Group), located in Atlanta, GA, is a world leader in the development and display of exhibitions that educate, entertain, and inspire audiences of all ages. The Company's exhibitions, including BODIES…The Exhibition and TITANIC: The Artifact Exhibition, captivate audiences through compelling stories, authentic artifacts, and amazing specimens. Exhibitions are presented in museums, exhibition centers, and other entertainment venues. Additional information about E/M Group and exhibition locations is available at emgroup.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exploring-titanic-the-truth-behind-the-legend---orlando-speaker-series-301778041.html

SOURCE E/M Group, LLC; RMS Titanic, Inc.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden

Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

21.03.23 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Geberit bestätigt Mittelfristziele - was bringt das Jahr 2023?
21.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Groep NV
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
21.03.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 21.03.2023
21.03.23 Schweizer Bankenfusion sorgt für etwas Entspannung
21.03.23 DAX steigt wieder über 15.000 Punkte – alle Augen auf die Fed
21.03.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Trendwechsel geglückt, aber …
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'198.83 19.06 RGSSMU
Short 11'415.53 13.80 AZSSMU
Short 11'832.99 8.97 D0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'792.58 21.03.2023 17:31:58
Long 10'347.23 19.94 5SSMWU
Long 10'112.70 13.98 APSSMU
Long 9'679.23 8.97 BDSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie - CS will Kunden bei Stange halten - Bund sistiert Boni-Auszahlung für Kader der CS
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: S&P und Moody's senken Ausblick auf negativ - Fitch setzt UBS auf Beobachtungsliste für Abstufung
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
On-Aktie +28%: On knackt 2022 erstmals Milliardenmarke beim Umsatz
GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt nachbörslich ab
Kommende Dividenden-Aristokraten: Auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger ein Auge haben
Tag 2 nach CS-Übernahme: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI beendet den Handel weit im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen erholt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.