02.02.2020 11:00:00

Explore opens Boston Office to boost US growth

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explore is excited to announce the opening of its new US Head Office in downtown Boston to expand its brand presence and boost sales from the North American market.

Having successfully launched Explore's North American presence back in 2010 and after nine years of helping Explore develop a loyal base of customers in the USA and Canada, Trevor Saxty is divesting his shareholding in Explore – North America and handing over his management responsibilities to Samantha Cox who has been appointed as Regional Director for North America.

Explore North America is now 100% owned by Explore Worldwide Ltd. and the transition provides an opportunity for Explore to continue the great work that has been done in North America whilst increasing investment to accelerate growth of passenger numbers in the North American market. The existing California based sales team will remain in place and will be supported by the new headquarters team in Boston.

Samantha joins Explore from Travelopia, where she held the role of Managing Director for its North American Leisure division. Prior to this, she held various roles within TUI Group, including as Managing Director of TrekAmerica.

Samantha Cox, Regional Director for North America at Explore, comments, "I am really excited to be joining the Explore team and opening our Boston office. Strengthening our support and partnerships with the travel trade will be key to increasing sales and boosting our presence in the US and Canada."

Joe Ponte, Managing Director at Explore added, "We're really grateful for all the good work done by Trevor Saxty and his team in California establishing our first foothold in North America and look forward to expanding our presence in the region with the launch of our new regional HQ in Boston. We are delighted to welcome Samantha as our new Regional Director for North America and her results-driven nature and skill in inspiring sales teams will be an exciting addition to our global team and I am confident that she will steer continued growth in our North American markets."

For further information visit http://www.exploreworldwide.com or call 1 800 715 1746

 

SOURCE Explore

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

31.01.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
31.01.20
Ölpreisrückgang macht OPEC nervös
31.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Bayer AG, Sanofi, Merck KGaA
31.01.20
SMI - es bleibt volatil
31.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Bärenfalle? / Novartis – Aufwärtstrend intakt
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ralph Nader: Tesla bedeutet das Ende für den Bullenmarkt
So stark ist der Schweizer Franken laut Big-Mac-Index
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail gibt Gewinnwarnung aus
"Nächster Meilenstein": Knackt Tesla die 1-Billion-Dollar-Bewertung?
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. heute am Kryptomarkt
Corona-Virus belastet Aktienmärkte: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger nun im Blick behalten
Tether Gold geht an den Start: Erste mit Gold gedeckte Kryptowährung kommt auf den Markt
Britische Steuerbehörde vs. Krypto-Kriminalität: Bitcoin-Tracking-Tool gesucht
KW 5: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Ausblick Frühjahrs-Keynote: Das könnte Apple dieses Mal vorstellen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus belastet: SMI und DAX gehen leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt verabschiedete sich tiefer aus der Woche und auch der deutsche Leitindex schloss in der Verlustzone. Der Dow gab zum Wochenausklang ebenfalls nach. Die Märkte in Fernost wiesen eine uneinheitliche Tendenz aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;