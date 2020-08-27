Explore a Colorful Macao 'Moment' at Sheraton Grand Macao

MACAO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Grand Macao, Cotai Strip is inviting travelers to create long-lasting memories in Macao with our Colorful Macao Package that includes a hotel stay, breakfast, and 'kids stay, play and eat for free' inclusions at just HKD998+ per night, part of Marriott Sensational Staycations on offer at Sheraton hotels across the Greater Bay area.

The Colorful Macao Package offers a one-night stay in a spacious Deluxe room with breakfast for two adults and two kids, complimentary room upgrade, as well as a range of additional benefits including 30% off dining and free entry to the Eiffel Tower at The Parisian Macao.

As part of the package, guests are encouraged to embrace the hidden beauty of Macao through our 'Colorful Macao Moments' of recommended landmarks that celebrate Macao's rich cultural heritage, perfect for that holiday inspired shot for sharing with family and friends. To enhance the travel experience, guests can access discounted hire of a range of traditional Chinese and Portuguese costumes to create a truly memorable holiday snap.

Photo locations include Taipa House Museum and the former Senate which now serves as the Municipal Affairs Bureau administration building opposite Senado Square. Closer to the hotel, guests can experience the sparkle of Cotai Strip for a great mix of sights that encapsulate Macao's rich history and its exciting future.

Daniella Tonetto, General Manager, Sales & Marketing for Sheraton Grand Macao said the Colorful Macao Package is perfect for families with young kids, young couples, best friends and intrepid travelers looking to experience the true essence of Macao.

"Sheraton is where the world comes together, and with so much to see, do, experience, and eat when visiting Macao, the Colorful Macao Package gives travelers the chance to discover the hidden beauty of city," Ms Tonetto said.

"Whether it's a family, a young couple or best friends traveling, they can experience the blend of culture and history, and take some amazing snapshots in unique locations, as well as enjoy the warm and inviting welcome that Sheraton is known for."

The Colorful Macao Package is available from now until December 23, 2020, price just for HKD998+ (excluding October 1 - 7, 2020) per night and includes:

Accommodation in a Deluxe King or Twin Room

Complimentary room upgrade to the next category

Breakfast for two adults and two kids (age 12 or below)

Kids stay, play and eat free for up to two children, age 12 or below

30% off Food and Beverage at Yum Cha

Free entry to Eiffel Tower Level 7 at The Parisian Macao (maximum of 2 adults and 2 kids)

30% off admission to "teamLab SuperNature Macao" adult ticket or child ticket for four

Qube Kid's zone buy 1 hour and get 1 hour free

25% off Portuguese national costume rental

12% off traditional Chinese costume rental

Flexible cancellation policy, with guests able to cancel bookings up to 24 hours before scheduled check-in without penalty.

Guests can also share their Colorful Macao experience by tagging their snapshots with us at: #heartforthecity #sheratongrandmacao

For reservations or more information about Colorful Macao Package, visit sheratongrandmacao.com or by calling the following toll free numbers:

China: 4001-693-388 Hong Kong: 3051-2898 Macao: 6269-9088 Taiwan: 0080-185-1629 South Korea: +00 798-017-1722 Singapore: +1800-325-5555 Japan: +0120-92-5659 India: +1800-258-2527

Terms & Conditions apply.

+ Subject to a 10% service charge

(5% government tax will be exempted until October 31, 2020)

