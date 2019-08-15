Exploration Insurance Group the Latest Broker in Tyler to Join Higginbotham

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higginbotham and Exploration Insurance Group (EIG) today announced the merger of their operations in Tyler, Texas. Higginbotham is the largest independent insurance broker based in Texas with nearly 40 offices statewide, including two in Tyler. EIG will collaborate with them to fortify Higginbotham's practice in east Texas.

Higginbotham entered Tyler in 2014 and added another office in 2018, both through mergers. The firm is on a path of growth where it strategically partners with like-minded brokers that add expertise and reinforce its single source solution for insurance and financial services. EIG will complement Higginbotham's industry practice groups by adding property/casualty insurance and employee benefit expertise in the oil and gas, construction and manufacturing industries.

EIG owners Angela Bridges, Colin Pope and Ryan Slaughter said in a joint statement, "What makes EIG unique is our enthusiastic people. We're a young but experienced group of professionals who understand the insurance needs of oil and gas companies. We know our clients rely on our knowledge to help them navigate the insurance world, and everyone here takes that job very seriously. We believe in what we are doing for east Texas industry."

Scott Kirkpatrick, Higginbotham managing director in Tyler, added, "This partnership brings three strong, established brokers to our team who will tap us into the energy market so we can better serve it together. They've rapidly grown in just six years of EIG's opening, and I'm excited to see that pace accelerate with the addition of Higginbotham's wide-ranging risk management and employee benefit services."

EIG will begin operating under the Higginbotham name with Bridges, Pope and Slaughter serving as vice presidents.

About Exploration Insurance Group

EIG opened in 2013 in Tyler, Texas, to meet the east Texas region's growing need for industry specific insurance. The independent seven-person agency brokers commercial insurance and employee benefits primarily to oil and gas, construction and manufacturing companies. Visit www.explorationig.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Higginbotham is a single source for insurance and financial services that brokers business insurance, employee benefits, retirement plans, executive benefits, life insurance and home/auto insurance from more than 250 regional and national carriers. It supplements coverage with in-house risk management and benefit plan administration services. The firm was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with more than 35 additional offices statewide and in Oklahoma and Georgia serving domestic and international customers. Higginbotham ranks by revenue as the nation's 24th largest independent insurance brokerage firm, making it the largest Texas-based broker (Business Insurance, July 2019). Visit www.higginbotham.net for more information.

