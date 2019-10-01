+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Explorance Introduces an Employee Journey Analytics (EJA) Solution

MONTREAL, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Explorance, the leading Journey Analytics solution provider, announces Blue® EJA (Employee Journey Analytics) for L&D, talent and HR leaders. Blue EJA enhances the Voice of Employee (VoE) concept by offering a single solution across the "hire to retire" employee lifecycle while adding sophisticated machine learning and smooth ecosystem integration for improved employee experience, engagement, and retention.

Today's HR executive's decision-making reality is highly fragmented. For instance, exit survey results are not always considered in new recruiting, future onboarding, learning and development, or throughout the continual engagement process. Currently, analytics regarding various employee experience touchpoints reside in standalone solutions, making it difficult to reach integrated decisions and to take action fast. Furthermore, contrasting user interfaces, redundant IT integration, and budgeting for multiple solutions create inefficiencies for HR professionals.

Blue EJA blends direct, indirect and inferred employee feedback into a single process of continuous listening with artificial intelligence. This process generates metrics to support focal-point HR decision-making and actions, leading to improved employee success and business growth. With swift and unified integration between Blue EJA modules and other vital HR platforms (e.g., HRMS/HRIS, Performance, Recruitment, Onboarding, Learning and Development, Benefits, Employee Engagement, and Surveys), valuable metadata is shared, and a comprehensive synthesis is achieved.

Explorance demonstrates Blue EJA on Oct. 1-3, 2019 at the HR Technology conference in Las Vegas (booth# 3016). To learn more about how you can improve your employees' experience, engagement, and retention, join us for a webinar on Introduction to Employee Journey Analytics (EJA).

About Explorance
At Explorance, we believe that feedback matters. As the world's largest provider of journey analytics solutions, we support organizations to look beyond experience management, enabling their continuous improvement strategies. Through the Blue journey analytics solution, organizations can connect the dots and get the full picture to better support decisions. For businesses, it means getting deeper insights to help employees increase impact and improve performance. For higher education, it means getting the full story to help students achieve success.

Founded in 2003, Explorance is headquartered in Montreal and has business units in seven locations across the globe. Through our Culture of Freewill, we ranked as a top employer by the Great Places to Work Institute® for six consecutive years. Explorance is proud to partner with one-third of the Fortune 100 and 1 in 4 of the QS 100 higher education institutions.

 

SOURCE Explorance

