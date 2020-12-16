SMI 10’457 1.1%  SPI 13’007 1.0%  Dow 30’204 0.0%  DAX 13’566 1.5%  Euro 1.0796 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.6%  Gold 1’864 0.5%  Bitcoin 18’402 6.8%  Dollar 0.8854 0.0%  Öl 51.0 0.7% 

16.12.2020 21:05:00

Explain Everything Whiteboard recognized as Best of 2020 by the App Store

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, December 1, Apple's App Store presented its Best of 2020 winners. Explain Everything Whiteboard was awarded in the App Trends Category for Leading the Classroom. This digital alternative to the traditional chalkboard is used by thousands of teachers and students worldwide every day and was recognized as one of the most helpful apps of 2020.

Explain Everything™ Interactive Whiteboard had already been used extensively as a teaching and learning platform since its original launch in 2011. As the pandemic increasingly impacted teachers and students around the world, the company extended its free trial offer in order to help schools better support the learning needs of their communities. Between February and June 2020, Explain Everything provided access to 1.2 million new users.

Over the last 10 months, the number of both live classes conducted and whiteboard videos created with Explain Everything more than doubled. Collaborative whiteboarding with Explain Everything increased more than six-fold. The App Store Best of 2020 from Apple award recognizes the contribution of Explain Everything towards restoring a sense of togetherness and familiarity during a time when school has felt less personal or even unrecognizable given the challenges created by remote learning environments. When 2020 made the whole world move work and school online, Explain Everything Whiteboard was ready. Easy access from a variety of platforms has allowed many teachers and students around the globe to easily incorporate the whiteboard into their workflows. For this reason, Explain Everything continues to be a tool of choice for millions of teachers.

Explain Everything received the App Store Trend of the Year Award for its native iOS app. The platform also can be used in a web browser or on Android and Chrome devices.

Try Explain Everything on iPad or iPhone, read the App Store story or visit http://explaineverything.com. For press inquiries, please email press@explaineverything.com.

Explain Everything Whiteboard is developed by Explain Everything Inc, a New York, NY, and Wroclaw, Poland-based team of innovators, artists, learners, and leaders dedicated to developing creativity-inspiring technologies. Released in 2011, Explain Everything is now used by millions of people around the world.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/explain-everything-whiteboard-recognized-as-best-of-2020-by-the-app-store-301194487.html

SOURCE Explain Everything, Inc.

