16.07.2020 03:22:00

Expesicor Announces Collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital to Develop Novel Imaging Agents for Pain Management

MISSOULA, Mont., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expesicor, a privately held biopharma company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders, is excited to announce its collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston. Expesicor and MGH are working to develop a positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent to objectively diagnose and measure pain. The project is supported by a grant from the National Institutes of Health's Helping to End Addiction Long-term (NIH HEAL) Initiative. MGH brings world-leading knowledge and expertise from researchers of varied backgrounds including chemistry, biochemistry, and medical physics.

"We are excited about this collaboration, particularly its potential to improve the lives of people living with chronic pain," said Dr. Braxton Norwood, CEO of Expesicor. "This project could revolutionize pain management and help combat the opioid crisis."

A PET scan is an imaging test that helps reveal how systems in the body are functioning. PET scans use small amounts of radioactive drug to visualize activity within organs. This non-invasive method can sometimes detect disease before other imaging tests. PET scans are commonly used in the diagnosis/monitoring of cancer, heart function, Alzheimer's Disease, and epilepsy.

As a clinical-stage company, Expesicor's pipeline includes projects ranging from preclinical to Phase II clinical trials. In addition to PET imaging agents, the company's assets include novel therapeutics and drug screening tools for neurological disorders including epilepsy, traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and Alzheimer's Disease.

The research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R43NS115294. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About Expesicor  

Expesicor is a privately held, Montana-based company focused on preventing, treating, and curing neurological disorders. Expesicor's development pipeline includes proprietary therapeutics, imaging probes, and drug screening tools for epilepsy, neurodegenerative disorders, depression, and other brain disorders. For more information, visit expesicor.com.

Contact

Expesicor Inc
Box 10205 350 N Meridian Rd
Kalispell MT, 59901 USA
Press@expesicor.com

This release is intended for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon to make any investment decision, as it was prepared without regard to any specific objectives, or financial circumstances. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. This release is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for tax, legal, accounting, or investment advice.  The forward-looking statements herein constitute an expression of opinion, which may or may not prove to be accurate.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/expesicor-announces-collaboration-with-massachusetts-general-hospital-to-develop-novel-imaging-agents-for-pain-management-301094482.html

SOURCE Expesicor

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.56
6.68 %
The Swatch Grp 207.80
5.86 %
Lonza Grp 562.40
4.54 %
Adecco Group 46.86
2.85 %
CieFinRichemont 64.34
2.78 %
Givaudan 3’712.00
0.65 %
UBS Group 11.39
0.44 %
Swiss Life Hldg 358.70
0.36 %
Geberit 487.00
0.29 %
Swisscom 496.60
-0.76 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
15.07.20
Vontobel: Coupons im «Doppelpack»
15.07.20
SMI vor Ausbruch nach oben
14.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 22.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Dufry AG, Lonza Group AG
13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.07.20
Schroders: Bauen, bauen, bauen: Der Weg zum wirtschaftlichen Aufschwung... und zu Anlageerträgen?
14.07.20
Schroders: Fünf Gründe, die bei Anlagen in Schwellenländern für einen aktiven Fondsmanager sprechen
09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO macht Boden gut
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger gibt Bezugsrechte aus
Moderna-Aktie schliesst mit Kurssprung: Moderna meldet gute Ergebnisse nach ersten Tests von Corona-Impfstoff
Mehr Aktien oder raus aus dem Markt? Wie Banken das zweite Halbjahr angehen
UBS und Swiss Re bieten Versicherungsprodukt für Hypothekarkunden an - Aktien gefragt
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger springt hoch
Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktie aktuell: Dufry auf grünem Terrain
Apple-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Apple muss doch keinen Rekord-Steuerbetrag in Irland nachzahlen
Finanzaufsicht Bafin verdächtigt Wirecard-Ex-Chef Braun des Insiderhandels - Wirecard-Aktie sinkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Handelstag: Dow schliesst mit grünen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Sitzung fester -- DAX geht knapp unter 13.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der US-amerikanische Dow Jones konnte am Mittwoch weiter zulegen. Die heimischen Märkte zeigten sich stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB